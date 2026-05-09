Disney Plus have now confirmed the exciting news that an Oasis documentary will be heading our way this year – with it also set to feature the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam Gallagher in over 25 years.

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While the feature is yet to get an official title, the news will undoubtedly come as a very welcome surprise for fans after the pair reunited for their triumphant tour just last year.

It's such a major film event that it's also been announced that the documentary will be debuting in select IMAX and cinemas worldwide for a limited time from 11 September, with the film then landing on Disney Plus later this year.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will also be at the helm of the project as the documentary's creator, while Dylan Southern (The Thing With Feathers) and Will Lovelace (Meet Me in the Bathroom) will be in the director's seats. The film will feature unprecedented access and never-before-seen footage so fans are certainly in for a treat.

Steven Knight. Dave Benett/WireImage

As per the description for the film: "The feature documentary charts Liam and Noel Gallagher’s triumphant reunion tour Oasis Live ’25, one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time.

"The film is an unapologetically uplifting account of arguably the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world. The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 25 years.

"Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide."

On the announcement of the documentary, Steven Knight commented: “I genuinely cannot wait for the world to see this film. I believe it captures the spirit and emotion of a global cultural moment and does justice to the wit and genius of two exceptional people.

"I wanted to tell the story of the brothers and the band, but just as important, the story of the fans whose lives the music has touched and sometimes changed forever. It is also the story of how music and songwriting can unite generations, cultures, countries and in a time of spite and division, give us all some reason to hope.”

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Of course, Knight has most recently worked on Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, A Thousand Blows and House of Guinness, with Knight also serving as writer for the anticipated next James Bond film.

This will certainly be a new string to add to Knight's bow but seeing as he's already one of the most in-demand men in TV and film right now, something tells us this Oasis documentary will be up to his usual high standards.

Also commenting on the announcement of the film, Eric Schrier (president of direct-to-consumer international originals, strategic programming and emerging media) said: “Opportunities like this are incredibly rare.

“The film is an intimate story of reconciliation, the power of music, and Oasis, one of the most successful and influential acts of all time. It’s a privilege to bring this extraordinary film to the big screen and to Disney+ subscribers around the world.”

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The currently untitled Oasis Documentary film will open at select IMAX and cinemas worldwide for an exclusive theatrical engagement presented by Disney Plus on September 11 and will stream exclusively on Disney Plus internationally later this year. You can sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month now.

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Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.