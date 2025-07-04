But if you're at home, is there a way for you to get in on the action and watch from the safety of your sofa?

Here's everything you need to know about whether or not the concerts will make it to screens.

Will Oasis Live 2025 air on TV?

Oasis. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Unfortunately not – but there is some special programming in place so you can still feel like a Rock and Roll star in your living room.

Starting from 1pm today (4th July), BBC iPlayer will be holding a live stream event for those who can't make it.

Jason Mohammad and Tina Daheley will be bringing you live interviews straight from Cardiff, as well as on-the-ground updates from fans and those attending the show.

You'll also be able to get an inside look at the stage set-up inside Principality Stadium before the show kicks off.

Sadly, the live stream will end before the gig starts, but at least you can still be a part of the build-up!

Will Oasis Live '25 ever air on TV?

Oasis stage in July 2002. Pete Still/Redferns

The band themselves confirmed the show would not be airing on TV when the reunion was first announced.

They said in a statement: "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

Despite this, there is a film in the works documenting the massive stadium world tour.

Overseen by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the Oasis Live '25 film will be directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace and made with production company Magna Studios, which previously made Lewis Capaldi's widely-praised Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now.

It has not been confirmed when the film will be released and how much live footage it will contain, but it is believed to cover what goes on behind the scenes to bring the band back to the stage.

