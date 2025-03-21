Ahead of their return to the stage, we're looking back on their incredible album release run, with some named the most influential records of all time.

Here are all their albums so far, what songs made it to each tracklist, and their achievements as a result of them.

What albums has Oasis released and what singles are on them?

Definitely Maybe (1994)

Liam Gallagher, pictured 1994. Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Tracklist:

Rock 'n' Roll Star Shakermaker (peaked at No. 11 on the UK Charts) Live Forever (peaked at No. 8 on the UK Charts) Up in the Sky Columbia Supersonic (peaked at No. 31 on the UK Charts) Bring It on Down Cigarettes & Alcohol (peaked at No. 7 on the UK Charts) Digsy's Dinner Slide Away Married with Children

Kick-starting their career with a bang, Oasis exploded into the Brit Rock music scene with Definitely Maybe, becoming the fastest-selling debut album in British music history at its time of release, and shooting to number one in the album charts.

But the significant success as an album therefore affected their single sales – with their iconic tracks Live Forever, Rock 'n' Roll Star, and Cigarettes & Alcohol all becoming legendary crowd-pleasers to this day, despite not ranking too highly in the singles chart.

It has gone 9x Platinum in the UK since its release, Platinum in the US, Australia, Japan and New Zealand, and Gold in France, Italy and Sweden. Rolling Stone ranked Definitely Maybe at number 217 on its 'Greatest Albums of All Time' list in 2020.

(What's the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Oasis. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Tracklist:

Hello Roll with It (peaked at No. 2 on the UK Charts) Wonderwall (peaked at No. 2 on the UK Charts) Don't Look Back in Anger (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts) Hey Now! Untitled (The Swamp Song 1) Some Might Say Cast No Shadow She's Electric Morning Glory Untitled (The Swamp Song 2) Champagne Supernova

What started with Definitely Maybe was completed with What's the Story (Morning Glory)?, turning the band into a worldwide British music phenomenon on par with The Beatles at the time.

The album spent 10 weeks at number one on the album charts, selling 345,000 copies in the first week alone. To date, more than 25 million copies of the album have sold worldwide.

Like the album before it, anthems including Wonderwall, Roll with It and Champagne Supernova didn't make it to number one, but remain iconic of the '90s period. However, they did land their first number one single with the timeless classic Don't Look Back in Anger, which has continued to permeate throughout British music ever since.

They won Best Album, Best British Group and Video of the Year for Wonderwall at that year's BRITs.

At the 2010 BRIT Awards, 15 years after its release, it was named Best Album of the Past 30 Years. It has gone platinum a staggering 17 times in the UK and 4x platinum in the US. Noel Gallagher also won an award at the Ivor Novellos for Best Songwriter.

The next year, the band would perform to 250,000 people across one weekend at Knebworth House, with the concerts later being made into a documentary film, Oasis: Knebworth 1996.

Be Here Now (1997)

Oasis. Simon Ritter/Redferns

Tracklist:

D'You Know What I Mean? (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts) My Big Mouth Magic Pie Stand by Me (peaked at No. 2 on the UK Charts) I Hope, I Think, I Know The Girl in the Dirty Shirt Fade In-Out Don't Go Away Be Here Now All Around the World (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts) It's Gettin' Better (Man!!) All Around the World (Reprise)

Be Here Now once again shot to the number one slot on the album charts upon its release, and remained there for five weeks in total. It sold 1.47 million times throughout 1997, making it the biggest-selling album of the year in the UK. The album also topped the charts in a further 14 countries, including the US, where it went Platinum.

While the album struggled to compete with the juggernaut that was Morning Glory, the singles did give the band two more number ones in their arsenal, D'You Know What I Mean? and All Around the World. Stand By Me, which reached number two, also fared well, and again maintains a consistent spot on playlists for this era.

Standing on the Shoulder of Giants (2000)

Liam Gallagher, on stage in 2000. Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images

Tracklist:

F**kin' in the Bushes Go Let It Out (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts) Who Feels Love? (peaked at No. 4 on the UK Charts) Put Yer Money Where Yer Mouth Is Little James Gas Panic! Where Did It All Go Wrong? Sunday Morning Call (peaked at No. 4 on the UK Charts) I Can See a Liar Roll It Over

Coming in with a new, electronically led sound, Standing on the Shoulders of Giants marked the first time Liam Gallagher aided brother Noel in the band's songwriting, and the first album since the departure of band members Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs and Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan.

It sold 310,000 copies in its first week, again shooting it to the number one slot, and spent 36 weeks in the albums chart.

Heathen Chemistry (2002)

Oasis stage in July 2002, Pete Still/Redferns

Tracklist:

The Hindu Times (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts) Force of Nature Hung in a Bad Place Stop Crying Your Heart Out (peaked at No. 2 on the UK Charts) Songbird (peaked at No. 3 on the UK Charts) Little by Little (peaked at No. 2 on the UK Charts) A Quick Peep (Instrumental) (Probably) All in the Mind She Is Love Born on a Different Cloud Better Man

The first album with a new guitarist Gem Archer and bassist Andy Bell, Heathen Chemistry also marks the final release with Alan White as drummer. He would leave the band in late 2004.

While Noel continued to provide the bulk of the tracks, Liam would create three songs on the album (Songbird, Born on a Different Cloud, Better Man), and their new additions would also add one apiece – Archer bringing Hung in a Bad Place, and Bell contributing instrumental A Quick Peep.

It was originally meant to be released in 2001, but Noel blamed the delay on Liam, saying that he didn't add his input until months later than planned.

Nevertheless, the album shot to number one once again, and has since gone 4x Platinum in the UK. They won Best UK Band and Artist Of The Year at the NME Awards.

Don't Believe the Truth (2005)

Oasis on stage in 2005. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Tracklist:

Turn Up the Sun Mucky Fingers Lyla (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts) Love Like a Bomb The Importance of Being Idle (peaked at No. 1 on the UK Charts) The Meaning of Soul Guess God Thinks I'm Abel Part of the Queue Keep the Dream Alive A Bell Will Ring Let There Be Love (peaked at No. 2 on the UK Charts)

Releasing the album with a selection of session drummers including Zak Starkey (Ringo Starr's son), Don't Believe the Truth was, again, released later than planned, and suffered in sales after an error meant the album was leaked onto the internet early.

Despite that, the release was their fastest-selling since What's the Story (Morning Glory)?, shooting to number one in the charts once again, remaining in the Top 40 for 23 weeks and going Triple Platinum since its release.

Noel and Liam declared it their best album since... Morning Glory.

The following year, the band would take home a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music for their career to date.

Dig Out Your Soul (2008)

Noel and Liam Gallagher in 2008. Morena Brengola/Getty Images

Tracklist:

Bag It Up The Turning Waiting for the Rapture The Shock of the Lightning (peaked at No. 3 on the UK Charts) I'm Outta Time (peaked at No. 12 on the UK Charts) (Get Off Your) High Horse Lady Falling Down (peaked at No. 10 on the UK Charts) To Be Where There's Life Ain't Got Nothin' The Nature of Reality Soldier On

The seventh and (at the time of writing) final album for the band, Dig Out Your Soul once again shot to the number one spot on the UK album chart. It has since has gone 2x Platinum in the UK.

Despite this, their singles chart positions began to struggle, with lead single The Shock of the Lightning peaking at number three, and the album only spending 13 weeks in the Top 40. It fared better internationally, peaking at five in the US, and spending 32 weeks in France's album chart.

They also had a three-day residency at Wembley Stadium during this time.

However, by 2009, the friction between the brothers was obvious, with the pair trading jabs while doing interviews separately.

Noel famously declared Liam "the angriest man you'll ever meet" and "like a man with a fork in a world of soup" during a chat with GQ, while Liam told NME: "It takes more than blood to be my brother. He doesn’t like me and I don’t like him."

After a fight backstage ahead of the Rock en Seine festival in August 2009, Noel quit the band. Noel and Liam would continue to have public jabs at each other in the 16 years that followed, before finally announcing the band would reunite for a world tour in 2025. The tours kick off on 4th July, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.