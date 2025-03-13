The brothers confirmed rumours that they would be touring as Oasis again this summer back in August 2024, and announced 14 dates at five locations across the UK and Ireland.

"The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” Noel and Liam wrote in a short passage on their personal Twitter (X) profiles.

The tour will mark the first time that the brothers have played together since their breaking up back in August 2009.

So, who’s set to accompany them for their huge tour this summer? Read on for everything we know so far.

Oasis 2025 reunion band line-up: Who's set to perform with the Gallagher brothers?

Andy Bell – bass

Andy Bell. Kieran Frost / Getty Images.

According to NME, fans can expect indie group Ride member Andy Bell to play bass alongside Liam and Noel Gallagher for their 2025 reunion shows.

This won’t come as a huge surprise to long-time fans of the band, with Bell having stepped in for Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan from 1999 to 2009 before joining the spin-off band Beady Eye alongside Liam.

Gem Archer – guitar

Gem Archer. Steve Thorne / Getty Images.

Gem Archer will be back on guitar for the Oasis reunion shows, according to the publication.

Archer played with Oasis from 1999 to 2009, and went on to work with both Gallaghers afterwards as part of Beady Eye and Noel’s High Flying Birds.

He has also been a part of Heavy Stereo and Proud Mary in the years since.

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs – guitar

Paul Arthurs. Steve Thorne / Getty Images.

Bonehead is also set to be back on guitar for the Oasis reunion, according to NME.

The guitarist has been rumoured to be part of the reunion line-up since it was first announced, having performed on stage with Liam in his successful years as a solo artist.

Joey Waronker – drums

Joey Waronker. Scott Dudelson / Getty Images.

There's also a new face set to perform with the band as part of their 2025 reunion shows, according to NME, with Joey Waronker set to perform.

Waronker might never have played with Oasis before, but he is a prolific drummer and producer and has performed with the likes of Beck, REM, Elliott Smith and Roger Waters.

He is also part of Thom Yorke's Atoms for Peace band and experimental rock trio Ultraísta.

