Asked what he made of the excitement around the 2025 shows, Matlock told NME in a new interview: "If you’re a fan, it’s understandable. They’ve got lots of fans.

"I’ve always seen Oasis as a bit Status Quo. [With Quo], to hear one song once was enough. It’s a bit like that with Oasis: to hear one song once is enough. I just find them kind of samey."

He continued: "I know the guys. Nice blokes. I’ve gotta be careful what I say because I bump into Noel [Gallagher] quite a lot. He lives around the corner from me.

"I think Liam is fantastic. He sings great – he’s like Johnny Rotten but can carry a tune. He’s got a magnetic stage personality: he can just stand there and it’s riveting.

"The rest of the guys? No. I think they’re boring live. I’d never go to see ‘em."

He added: "There was a bit of talk about me helping them out with bass a long time ago – in ’95, ’96 – and then they sorted out the problem they had with the bloke who was doing it.

"I got invited to see ‘em at Earl’s Court. I left. It was boring. I went again to see ‘em in upstate New York with [Blondie’s] Clem Burke. Nah – I couldn’t wait to go."

Oasis. Photo by Simon Ritter/Redferns via Getty Images

The Oasis reunion tour will mark the first time that the brothers have played together since the band's break-up back in August 2009.

The locations and dates currently confirmed across the UK and Ireland are: Cardiff Principality Stadium (4th/5th July), Manchester Heaton Park (11th/12th/19th/20th July), London Wembley Stadium (25th/26th July/2nd/3rd August), Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (8th/9th August) and Dublin Croke Park (16th/17th August).

