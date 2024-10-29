The band are reuniting in 2025 for a series of sold out shows in London, Manchester, Cardif, Edinburgh and Dublin.

But yesterday (Monday 28th October), the promoters announced that they will begin cancelling up to 50,000 tickets which have violated purchase terms.

The cancellation news will come as a huge blow to fans, particularly given that the original ticket sale date didn’t unfold without controversy, after ticket prices shot up as fans waited in the online queue, sparking backlash and a row over dynamic pricing.

So, why are Oasis tickets being cancelled and will it affect you? Read on for everything you need to know.

Why are Oasis tickets being cancelled?

Live Nation and SJM, who are the band's promoters, have confirmed they will now start the process of cancelling over 50,000 tickets that were sold via secondary ticketing sites.

There were 1.4 million tickets when initial sales went live, but more than 10 million fans from 158 countries joined the queue.

Shortly after the first set of tickets went on sale, they were seen listed on unofficial secondary ticketing platforms at inflated prices.

A company spokesperson said: “These terms and conditions were successfully put in place to take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit.

"Only four per cent of tickets have ended up on resale sites. Some major tours can see up to 20 per cent of tickets appearing via the major unauthorised secondary platforms.

"All parties involved with the tour continue to urge fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorised websites as some of these may be fraudulent and others subject to cancellation.”

Whose Oasis tickets are being cancelled?

Fans who purchased their tickets on unauthorised reselling sites could be at risk if they are found to have “broken the terms and conditions” put in place.

The terms and conditions are as follows: “Ticket resale is permitted at no more than the price you paid (face value + booking fees).

“Please only use Ticketmaster's or the artist’s official resale partner – please see the artist’s website for more details.

“Selling tickets through unauthorised resale platforms will breach these T&Cs and those tickets may be cancelled.”

The band issued a warning to fans not to resell tickets for more than face value shortly after the first set of tickets went on sale, writing on social media: “We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale."

They continued: “Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets. Tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be cancelled by the promoters.”

When is the resale?

The promoters have said that cancelled tickets will be made available again on Ticketmaster at face value at some point in the future, but we don’t have an official date for this and fans will have to wait for more information.

