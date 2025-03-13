Fans were ecstatic for the first opportunity to see Oasis in concert in years, prompting a mad scramble for tickets that saw some paying hundreds of pounds for their spot at one of the gigs.

Initially, it seemed that this historic tour would only be experienced by those in attendance, but news of a companion film from producer Steven Knight (of Peaky Blinders and A Thousand Blows fame) has changed that.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For the official Oasis reunion film, Knight is teaming up with directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, who previously helmed LCD Soundsystem film Shut Up and Play the Hits.

The content of the film is being kept tightly under wraps at the moment, with no clarity over whether its a straightforward concert flick or a behind-the-scenes documentary giving fans an inside look at the long-awaited reunion.

Notably, Liam Gallagher had previously posted on X that Oasis were "not doing" a documentary for their latest tour, adding that if they did then "I'm not gonna be in it".

"I'm doing the gigs," he wrote in a short post. "There's been enough said about this band, it's time to get rocking and rolling not yapping and scrapping."

He followed that up by saying (via Rolling Stone): "We've been over this b******s a million times and some people have different versions to others. We're back and that's all that matters to me and should [to] the real fans of the band."

The Oasis UK tour kicks off in Cardiff in July, before playing several dates in Manchester, London and Edinburgh. The band then heads to Dublin, Ireland, followed by a North American leg beginning in Toronto, Canada.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.