In a new interview with photographer Kevin Cummins for his new book Oasis: The Masterplan (via NME), Noel was asked to name his favourite of the band's songs.

He replied: “Can I have more than one? Supersonic, Some Might Say, Live Forever and Rock’n’Roll Star."

His favourites should be an indicator as to what fans can expect from the shows, which start on 4th July at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The upcoming dates are arguably the biggest comeback tour in history, with tickets selling out in a matter of minutes as fans waited in hours-long online queues.

Addressing the huge demand, Noel added: "I thought it’d be a big deal, but I was a bit taken aback by just how much of a big deal it was."

Oasis. Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

'Dynamic' pricing – a controversial system where the cost of tickets changes depending on demand – was put into effect during the sale, with fans paying hundreds per ticket to land a spot to see them.

Reselling sites soon started flogging the sought-after tickets for thousands – and despite warning that tickets could only be resold at face value via Ticketmaster and Twickets, the issue remained.

In February, thousands of tickets were cancelled by Ticketmaster in an attempt to crack down on bots who falsely bought them to resell – but that caused its own issue when hundreds of fans claimed their tickets were wrongfully taken off them.

For fans still looking to attend one of the Oasis concerts, keep an eye on Ticketmaster for resales.

