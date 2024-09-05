The dynamic pricing model saw prices rise in line with demand, leading to huge price jumps shortly after tickets went on sale on 30th August.

The decision led to widespread criticism from fans, and from culture secretary Lisa Nandy.

The CMA, which is an independent department, said in a statement it would gather "evidence from various other sources".

Liam and Noel Gallagher. Samir Hussein/Getty Images

"It should not be assumed that Ticketmaster has broken consumer protection law. The CMA will also consider whether it is appropriate to investigate the conduct of anyone else in relation to the matter," it added.

Ticketmaster has previously said that the prices were set by the "event organiser", who "has priced these tickets according to their market value". It has yet to comment on the CMA investigation.

The band addressed the issue in a statement issued to PA Media this week, saying: "It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management."

They added they had "at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used".

Oasis also announced that two more Wembley shows would be added to the tour on Wednesday 4th September.

"Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand," they wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process.

"Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster. More details to follow."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.