Although Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man has very much been billed as the final chapter of this phase in the Shelby saga, we know for sure that it won't mark the end of the franchise for good.

That's because it was confirmed last year that not one but two seasons of a TV sequel following a "new generation" of Shelbys had been greenlit, with the follow-up show set to take place after a major time jump in 1953 – 13 years after the events of the recently released movie.

The news came as something of a surprise to fans, given it previously appeared that the plan was to wrap up the Birmingham gangster saga once and for all with the film.

But according to creator Steven Knight, the plan had always been for the big screen iteration to act as something of a bridge between the two eras.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times on the red carpet at the film's world premiere in Birmingham last week, Knight revealed that he'd known the show would be coming back while he was writing the film's script.

Ehen asked if he already knew the future of the TV series when the screenplay was being written, he said: "Yeah, I always thought this is a stepping stone."

And as for whether fans should look out for hints in the film about what might be coming in the future series? "Yeah," he said. "There's a lot to come."

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

It's not a huge amount to go on, but it certainly seems like we can expect events from the film to factor into the later series one way or another, even in spite of the fairly long time jump between the two.

The brief synopsis for the sequel show – which was revealed back when it was first announced in October 2025 – reads: "Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel.

"In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart."

At the time, Knight said: "I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story.

"Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride."

We're still awaiting official confirmation of who exactly will be starring in the show – and whether that will include any familiar faces from the show and film – but we'll be keeping an eye out for all the latest updates and will keep you updated on any breaking developments.

According to What's on Netflix, filming on the series got under way last week, but there's no word yet on when the episodes might arrive on our screens.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is in select UK cinemas now and will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 20 March 2026.

