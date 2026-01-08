Netflix period drama series House of Guinness proved hugely popular when it debuted earlier this year, and ever since fans have been waiting for news on the show's future – especially given the dramatic cliffhanger season 1 ended on.

Now, speaking exclusively for our video interview series The Radio Times Writers' Room, in which we get to know what makes screenwriters tick, creator Steven Knight has reacted to the fan response the series saw, calling it "fantastic".

"I'm really, really pleased that, first of all, the cast was so fantastic, and I'm pleased on behalf of them, because it's sort of a generation of fantastic actors," Knight said. "But to see the response was wonderful. I mean, across the globe. So really pleased with that. And… yeah."

Knight notably cut himself off at the end, after which he was asked whether there was any update on the future of the series and a potential season 2.

"I was just gonna say, I was about to continue then, but I'm not," Knight said. "I can't speak about that."

Fionn O'Shea, Louis Partridge, Anthony Boyle and Emily Fairn in House of Guinness. Netflix

The fact that Knight "can't speak" about the show's future appears to reveal there is something in the works – meaning we could hopefully see an announcement regarding a second season sooner rather than later.

House of Guinness stars Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea, James Norton, Niamh McCormack, Danielle Galligan and Jack Gleeson, and tells a fictional story about the real-life Guinness family in 19th-century Dublin.

It is one of a number of historical series from Knight, who has also been behind Peaky Blinders, SAS Rogue Heroes, Taboo and A Thousand Blows – all of which, and more, he discussed in his conversation for The Radio Times Writers' Room.

He is also currently writing the script for the next James Bond film, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. Details of the plot, and indeed who will actually be playing Bond, remain under wraps.

Earlier this year, Knight said of writing for the iconic character: "It's fantastic to be invited to do it. I can't wait to get started. I'm hoping that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will be imbued into me and I will be able to produce something that's the same but different, and better, stronger and bolder."

Steven Knight's interview for The Radio Times Writers' Room will be available to watch in full on Friday 9th January.

