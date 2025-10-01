No, in fact it leaves thing on a rather whopping cliffhanger, even as other storylines are brought to a head, and the Guinness family find themselves more unified than ever.

But just what went on in that final episode, how did we leave things between Rafferty and Olivia, and what happened at Arthur's political rally?

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of House of Guinness season 1.

House of Guinness ending explained: What happened between Rafferty and Olivia?

James Norton and Danielle Galligan in House of Guinness. Netflix

Towards the end of the first season of House of Guinness, it became known that Arthur's wife, Olivia, had begun a passionate relationship with Sean Rafferty. In fact, she had become pregnant, and had travelled to London to terminate her pregnancy.

Upon making their marital contract, Arthur and Olivia had agreed that she could take lovers, but that she could not fall in love or have a proper relationship.

Arthur told Olivia that she was free to leave with Rafferty, but that he would no longer be employed by the Guinness family and she would be left financially destitute. He would also make the reason for their new situation known throughout the city, meaning they would be shamed and Rafferty would be unemployable.

Alternatively, both of their contracts with the Guinness family could continue, as long as any intimacy between them was forbidden.

Olivia was granted a final meeting with Rafferty, where she was to end their relationship. Instead, while in private, they came up with a plan to continue seeing each other in secret, and to be one day be together.

Where were the other central relationships left?

Fionn O'Shea as Benjamin Guinness. Netflix

By the end of the season, Edward and Ellen had ended their love affair, and he had married Adelaide. Adelaide was aware he was still in love with Ellen, and she herself was not entirely in love with him, even though they were fond of one another.

Meanwhile, Benjamin was still married to Lady Henrietta St Lawrence, but Anne had agreed with him that the family would recognise Lady Christine O’Madden as his official mistress.

What happened at Arthur's rally?

Anthony Boyle stars in House of Guinness. Netflix

In the House of Guinness finale, Arthur was once again running for political office, this time with his campaign being run by Byron Hedges. This time, things were looking more hopeful, with his scandal put behind him.

However, Patrick Cochrane was back in Dublin, and clearly intent on making an attempt on Arthur's life. Patrick's sister Ellen told Edward, and the family started to prepare to apprehend him.

As the family, now aligned behind the Guinness banner, attended a rally for Arthur, Rafferty was on high alert, as was Ellen who hoped to stop her brother Patrick from securing himself a death sentence.

Unfortunately, their best preparations appeared to be for naught – Patrick took hold of a gun he had planted in the hall, took aim at Arthur and fired.

Just before that, Ellen had blown a whistle, making Rafferty aware. Rafferty had moved towards Patrick, also holding a gun.

At the very end of the season, Patrick's gun appeared to go off, but who, if anyone, the bullet hit, remains to be seen. It seems we will have to wait until season 2 (providing the show is renewed) to find out just what happened at Arthur's rally.

