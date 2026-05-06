Tennis's elite players arrive in Rome for the Italian Open – clay court season's final stop ahead of Roland-Garros.

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The Foro Italico crowd will have high hopes of homegrown success as World No. 1 Jannik Sinner aims to continue his dominant run in the men's game and compatriot Jasmine Paolini bids to defend her 2025 title.

There will be no repeat winner in the men's singles, with Carlos Alcaraz joining British duo Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu on the list of absentees.

The seeded players do not enter proceedings at the ATP/WTA 1000 event until the second round, which gets going later in the week, but Brits Katie Bouler and Jacob Fearnley are in action on Wednesday.

With the sport's clay major, the French Open, nearly upon us, the Italian Open offers players the chance to test themselves against their rivals before heading to Paris.

Radio Times has the full order of play for the Italian Open 2026, with the full tournament schedule, updated with the latest matches each and every day.

Italian Open 2026 order of play – Wednesday 6 May

All UK time. Singles matches only.

Centrale

Scheduled 10:05am

WTA R1: Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA) vs Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Estimated 12pm

ATP R1: Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs Yannick Hanfmann (GER)

Estimated 1:30pm

ATP R1: Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) vs Jaume Munar (ESP)

Estimated 6pm

WTA R1: Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) vs Sinja Kraus (AUT)

Estimated 7:30pm

ATP R1: Federico Cina (ITA) vs Alexander Blockx (BEL)

Court 1

Scheduled 10:05am

ATP R1: Damir Dzumhur (BIH) vs Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Estimated 11:30am

WTA R1: Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs Lois Boisson (FRA)

Estimated 1pm

WTA R1: Laura Siegemund (GER) vs Sara Bejlek (CZE)

Estimated 2:30pm

ATP R1: Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) vs Patrick Kypson (USA)

Estimated 4pm

WTA R1: Caty McNally (USA) vs Daria Kasatkina

Court 2

Scheduled 10:05am

WTA R1: Panna Udvardy (HUN) vs Alina Korneeva

Estimated 11:30am

ATP R1: Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG) vs Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ)

Estimated 1pm

WTA R1: Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs Tereza Valentova (CZE)

Estimated 2:30pm

WTA R1: Yuliia Starodubtseva (UKR) vs Simona Waltert (SUI)

Estimated 4pm

WTA R1: Oksana Selekhmeteva vs Rebeka Masarova (SUI)

Court 13

Scheduled 10:05am

ATP R1: Fabian Marozsan (HUN) vs Vit Kopriva (CZE)

Estimated 11:30am

WTA R1: Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Estimated 1pm

WTA R1: Peyton Stearns (USA) vs Janice Tjen (INA)

Estimated 2:30pm

WTA R1: Dalma Galfi (HUN) vs Anastasia Potapova

Estimated 4pm

ATP R1: Marton Fucsovics (HUN) vs Dino Prizmic (CRO)

Court 14

Scheduled 10:05am

WTA R1: Magda Linette (POL) vs Tatjana Maria (GER)

Estimated 11:30am

ATP R1: Marco Trungelliti (ARG) vs Zachary Svajda (USA)

Estimated 1pm

WTA R1: Solana Sierra (ARG) vs Tamara Korpatsch (GER)

Pietrangeli

Scheduled 10:05am

WTA R1: Alexandra Eala (PHI) vs Magdalena Frech (POL)

Estimated 11:30am

ATP R1: Alexandre Muller (FRA) vs Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

Estimated 1pm

ATP R1: Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) vs Francisco Comesana (ARG)

Estimated 2:30pm

WTA R1: Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Eva Lys (GER)

Estimated 4pm

ATP R1: Jacob Fearnley (GBR) vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA)

Italian Open schedule

ATP 1000

Round 1: Wednesday 6 - Thursday 7 May

Wednesday 6 - Thursday 7 May Round 2: Friday 8 - Saturday 9 May

Friday 8 - Saturday 9 May Round 3: Sunday 10 - Monday 11 May

Sunday 10 - Monday 11 May Round 4: Tuesday 28 April

Tuesday 28 April Quarter-finals: Wednesday 13 - Thursday 14 May

Wednesday 13 - Thursday 14 May Semi-finals: Friday 15 May

Friday 15 May Final: Sunday 17 May

WTA 1000

Round 1: Tuesday 5 - Wednesday 6 May

Tuesday 5 - Wednesday 6 May Round 2: Thursday 7 - Friday 8 May

Thursday 7 - Friday 8 May Round 3: Saturday 9 - Sunday 10 May

Saturday 9 - Sunday 10 May Round 4: Monday 11 May

Monday 11 May Quarter-finals: Tuesday 12 - Wednesday 13 May

Tuesday 12 - Wednesday 13 May Semi-finals: Thursday 14 May

Thursday 14 May Final: Saturday 16 May

How to watch Italian Open 2026 on TV and live stream in the UK

You can watch the Italian Open 2026 live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

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Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets, as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

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