The next generation of Manchester City and Manchester United players face off in the FA Youth Cup final on Thursday evening.

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The U18 teams from the fierce local rivals will do battle at the Joie Stadium – with more than just bragging rights on the line.

Darren Fletcher's Man Utd side beat Crystal Palace in extra-time in the semi-finals, while Man City thumped Blackburn Rovers 4-1 to return to the final

There will be extensive coverage of the clash on TNT Sports and HBO Max, while UK fans can tune in to watch the first FA Youth Cup final between the Manchester clubs since 1986 for free.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City U18 v Man Utd U18 on TV and online.

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Watch the FA Youth Cup final 2026 for free

You can watch Man City U18 and Man Utd U18 for free at 7pm on Thursday 14 May 2026.

The game will be available free-to-air on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

What TV channel is the FA Youth Cup final 2026 on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

Fans can also watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

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