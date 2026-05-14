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Watch FA Youth Cup final 2026 free: Man City v Man Utd live stream and TV coverage
Check out how to watch Man City U18 v Man Utd U18 in the FA Youth Cup final for free, including TV channel, live stream and kick-off time.
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Published: Thursday, 14 May 2026 at 10:58 am
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