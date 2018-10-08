Accessibility Links

The Strictly curse strikes again: Seann Walsh and Katya Jones apologise after ‘drunken’ kiss

The pair took to social media to say sorry after they were photographed kissing

Seann Walsh, Katya Jones, Strictly (BBC, EH)

It looks like the Strictly curse has struck again.

Seann Walsh and his pro dance partner Katya Jones have issued apologies on social media after they were photographed kissing while outside a London pub.

Jones, who is married to Strictly choreographer and dancer Neil Jones, wrote on Twitter that she was “so sorry for any offence or hurt” her actions may have caused.

“I wasn’t thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks,” she continued. “I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship.”

Comedian Walsh, who is dating Hollyoaks actress Rebecca Humphries, referred to the kiss as a “drunken mistake”.

“In light of the story in today’s newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions,” he posted on Twitter. “This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for.”

The kiss reportedly took place on Humphries’ birthday, according to The Mirror.

Humphries, who was in the Strictly audience on Saturday to watch Walsh’s Matrix-themed Paso Doble, broke her Twitter silence on Sunday after author Marian Keyes posted various tweets criticising Walsh and Jones’s “treachery”.

“Wanna be friends?” Humphries wrote in response.

Viewers were also left cringing on Sunday night when Katya and Neil Jones danced to Gladys Knight’s rendition of License to Kill.

Will the revelation affect viewers’ voting next Sunday?

