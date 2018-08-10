“My mind is absolutely blown”: Marcella viewers are in total shock after series two finale

Admit it, you didn’t see that coming. Not only did Anna Friel’s troubled titular detective remember (via a bit of hypnotic therapy) that she accidentally killed her own child, but Marcella’s series finale saw her smashing colleague Rav with a toilet cistern before cutting off her hair and slicing through her cheek à la The Joker. The episode left Marcella, nine day’s later, sleeping rough under a bridge, covered in her green parka.

Suffice to say, viewers were completely blown away by Marcella’s unexpected (and downright gruesome) twists…

MY ONLY REACTION RIGHT NOW! I LITERALLY CANT CLOSE MY MOUTH #Marcella pic.twitter.com/sDepy0XdHY — Beth Smith (@bethie_smith) April 9, 2018

‘’Scenes that some viewers may find distressing’’ .. I’ve just nearly gone into cardiac arrest 😲 #marcella — Amber Leigh (@amberrkingxxx) April 9, 2018

Yet some viewers were left with a few questions. Why did Marcella slice up her face? Was she in a dissociative state at the time? And just who was that man who met Marcella under the bridge at the episode’s close? (If you’re confused, don’t worry: writer Hans Rosenfeldt answered all our queries here).

why is jason’s girlfriend so weird?? why was she being filmed?? why did she smack rav with a toilet?? who were the lesbian couple?? why was the carehome owner so shifty??whats happened with lily allen’s dad?? what happened to baby taylor?? so many QUESTIONS #Marcella pic.twitter.com/KFbu2ytiEK — ruby (@rubynaldrett) April 9, 2018

I don’t understand…. what about the two women wanting a baby, and the rich husband and wife..have I missed something? #Marcella — Tina Ball (@tinal_ball) April 9, 2018

Came to twitter for help with #Marcella but it seems we’re all just confused as each other pic.twitter.com/rslv5vtO32 — meg (@meganeholmes_) April 9, 2018

Some viewers welcomed the mysterious twists and shared their hopes for a third series of the drama…

#Marcella was on point. (As for the ‘unanswered questions’ people keep tweeting about – thats the whole point of the show and the fantastic writing!! We’re all supposed to be invested as armchair detectives throughout the series. As in reality, not everything you see is relevant) — Danny Panthaki (@DannyPanthaki) April 9, 2018

I love all the loose ends, non-sequiturs and red herrings in @ITV #Marcella. Bravo to all, was totally gripped. Series 3 please! — 🇪🇺 Matt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@mattskilondon) April 10, 2018

And a third series is just what writer Hans Rosenfeldt is hoping for. Although ITV hasn’t yet confirmed if the drama will be back, Rosenfeldt told RadioTimes.com the finale was “all a bit of a set up for series three, when Marcella actually goes undercover”.

So, the self-sabotaging sleuth could be back – and here’s hoping Rosenfeldt will give her an easier ride next time.

This article was originally published on 10 April 2018