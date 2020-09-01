New on Disney Plus September 2020 – every new film and show released this month
Everything coming to the streaming service this month - including Mulan, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals and Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom.
It’s been almost six months since Disney+ launched in the UK, and in that time the streaming service has been an immense success – with millions of users signing up to access the platform’s wealth of films and TV shows.
While the catalogue of older films and series – including Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar flicks – is undoubtedly one of the key draws for subscribers, the platform is also continually adding new content, and there’s a lot more of that to come in September.
The headlines this month will undoubtedly go to the imminent release of the long-awaited live action Mulan remake, which is forgoing a big screen window and heading straight to the platform at a premium fee, but there are a number of other exciting new additions on the way – read on for the full list.
Friday 4th September
Earth To Ned
Mulan
The much-anticipated live action remake of the beloved 1998 animated film will be available at a premium. It is based on the Chinese legend about a young woman who masquerades as a man to go to war, and is set to include some major differences from the original animated version of Mulan.
Once Upon a Time seasons 5-7
The final three seasons of the action adventure series that features popular characters from both Disney and Brothers Grimm classics.
Friday 11th September
Spies in Disguise
Recent animated film about the world’s best spy who is turned into a pigeon and so is forced to rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world.
Friday 18th September
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
This 2008 animated film adaptation of Dr Seuss’ popular children’s book about an elephant who struggles to protect a microscopic community from his neighbours who refuse to believe it exists.
Science of Stupid season 1
Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno
Soy Luna seasons 2-3
Disney’s Soy Luna (translation: I Am Luna) is a modern and smart Argentine-Mexican telenovela. Lead character Luna lives in Cancun with her family, and is a popular girl among her friends at school. However, her life is flipped upside down when her parents have to move to Argentina for work.
Violetta season 3
The final two seasons of Disney’s Spanish-Language telenovela about a girl who must move with her family from her home in Cancun, Mexico to Buenos Aires, Argetina.
Wicked Tuna season 9
National Geographic reality series following a group of fishermen in the USA’s oldest seaport in Gloucester, Massachusetts as they attempt to catch a bluefish tuna – which can be worth more than $20,000.
Becoming season 1
Brand new documentary series focusing on the backgrounds of various entertainers, musicians and athletes including NBA superstar LeBron James – who serves as an executive producer.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 6
The sixth run of Marvel’s hit show about a team of highly skilled agents from the global law-enforcement organisation known as S.H.I.E.L.D.
Friday 25th September
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
Brand new live-action Disney+ original movie, about an ensemble of royal recruits who “inspire audiences of all ages to forge their own destinies and tap into their inner superheroes”. Don’t miss Secret Society of Second-Born Royals!
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Produced by National Geographic and narrated by Josh Gad, this documentary series gives viewers explores the magic behind two of the world’s most beloved animal experiences, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo
& Friends at EPCOT.