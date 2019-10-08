How to watch Instant Hotel – what’s it about and who presents it?

It’s sort of like Four in A Bed if the B&Bs were less cozy and the contestants were far more catty — and doing DIY. In the Australian documentary reality series, pairs transform their homes into hotels — really, Airbnb-type holiday lets — which are subsequently judged and scored by the other teams, all competing for the grand prize.

Where can I watch Instant Hotel?

Instant Hotel is available on Netflix.

How many seasons of Instant Hotel are there?

So far, two seasons of Instant Hotel have been released. A third series with a new host — Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen — has been confirmed.

What is Instant Hotel about? Who presents it?

After transforming their own spaces, the pairs stay in and judge others’ ‘hotels’, ranking their competition on a scale from 1-10 in a variety of categories, from value of stay to quality of sleep. There’s also a resident judge, Juliet Ashworth, and a host, Luke Jacobz, who tours the Australian locations where the contestants’ homes are located.

In series one, ten pairs, split into two groups, battled it out for a chance to make the final and claim the top prize. Series two, which had eight teams in the running and a grand prize of $100,000 AUD (£56,000), also featured unconventional properties such as a cave in the outback.

Who are some of the contestants on Instant Hotel?

A number of memorable teams have graced the series, including 73-year-old former pop star Gene Pierson and his much younger wife, flight attendant and model Sharon Salvestrin, who transform their Misty Mountains home into a $990 AUD (£555)-per-night luxury retreat.

Quirky engaged couple Mark and Razz live in a cave in Coober Pedy, a remote Outback town built entirely underground, something they hope will draw visitors to their unique home.

Another fan favourite are the season-one mother-daughter duo Babe and Bondi, whose décor was inspired by their favourite cocktail, the margarita.

Where is Instant Hotel filmed?

Instant Hotel is filmed on location all over Australia, from Port Douglas by the Great Barrier Reef to the heart of the Outback. While staying in their competition’s homes, the teams also tour and judge the surrounding areas.

Can I stay in the Instant Hotel properties?

Yes! Many of the properties featured on the show are still available to let on sites like Airbnb.

