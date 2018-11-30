Reverend Richard Coles to appear in Holby City wedding special

Holby City welcomes guest star Reverend Richard Coles next month who arrives at the hospital to officiate a wedding, but the BBC1 medical drama is not revealing who is set to the tie the knot.

Advertisement

The episode airing on Tuesday 11 December will feature the nuptials of two characters and show bosses have teased three pairings as the possible happy couple – could it be Serena (Catherine Russell) and Bernie (Jemma Redgrave) or do they have too many issues to overcome? With their future in chaos, is it likely to be Jason (Jules Robertson) and Greta (Zoe Croft)? Or could a grand romantic gesture such a surprise wedding ceremony save Dom (David Ames) and Lofty (Lee Mead) from splitting?

Whoever is exchanging vows, they’ll need a reverend – step forward Holby addict Coles! “I’m thrilled to be invited finally to exercise my ministry of healing at Holby City, which has been my healthcare provider of choice for 20 years,” says the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and ex-member of 1980s pop favourites the Communards, “and to officiate at an occasion so joyous even the late Professor Gaskell would have cracked a smile.”

The show’s executive producer Simon Harper teases: “After a dark year for the hospital, Holby is now revving up for Christmas and 2019 in this joyous episode celebrating love and commitment in all their diverse forms. As to which Holby couple ends up actually tying the knot, I couldn’t possibly divulge, but I can say it’s an incredible honour to have the iconic Reverend Richard officiating!”

Advertisement

Also confirmed to making a guest appearance in the episode is ex-Emmerdale regular Gemma Oaten (she played troubled Rachel Breckle in the ITV soap) as Sydney Somers, Amanda Henderson as Robyn Miller and Jenny Howe as Alexandra ‘Lexy’ Dunblane.