Who is Jodie Comer?

Jodie Comer is a British actor from Liverpool born on 11 March 1993.

What TV shows has Jodie Comer been in?

Comer began her career with small parts in a number of TV shows in the UK including medical dramas Holby City, Casualty and Doctors and detective dramas Vera, Silent Witness and Law and Order UK.

Some of her first prominent roles were in My Mad Fat Diary, where she played Chloe Gemmell, the supernatural horror series Remember Me that saw her take on the role of teenage care assistant Hannah and legal drama Justice where she played Sharna Mulhearne.

In 2015, she appeared in Line of Duty showrunner Jed Mercurio’s BBC film version of Lady Chatterly’s Lover.

Who did Jodie Comer play in Thirteen?

Comer received critical acclaim for her starring role in Marnie Dickens’ BBC Three drama, Thirteen.

The series centred around Comer’s character, Ivy Moxam, who escapes after being imprisoned in a cellar for 13 years.

The show was originally released online on BBC Three in the UK in February 2016, before being shown weekly on BBC Two and subsequently being exported to BBC America.

What was Jodie Comer’s role in The White Princess?

In 2017, Comer appeared as Elizabeth “Lizzie” of York, the Queen of England, in the Anglo-American historical fiction show, The White Princess.

Based on a Philippa Gregory novel of the same name, the drama was a follow up to the author’s 2013 hit drama, The White Queen.

The White Princess first broadcast in the US on Starz in February 2017, with subsequent broadcasts on Drama in the UK in November.

Was Jodie Comer in Doctor Foster?

One of Comer’s breakthrough roles on primetime television was when she appeared in Mike Bartlett’s BBC hit drama Doctor Foster.

In series two of the show she played 23 year-old student Kate Parks who had been having an affair with Simon Foster (Bertie Carvel) behind the back of his wife, the eponymous Doctor Foster, played by Suranne Jones.

Doctor Foster series two aired in September and October 2017.

What’s the name of Jodie Comer’s character in Killing Eve?

Comer plays the lead role of Villanelle in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s spy thriller, Killing Eve. Her character is a psychopath assassin who develops an infatuation with MI5 operative Eve Polastri, played by Grey’s Anatomy’s Sandra Oh.

The critically acclaimed British series was commissioned by BBC America and the first series has been broadcast in the UK on BBC Three and BBC One. Before the premiere of the first series, a second series was commissioned by BBC America.