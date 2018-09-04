Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Sharon and Keanu caught together next week – but who by?

Someone spies the sneaky pair getting amorous at the Arches

bbcjh

EastEnders’ Sharon Mitchell and Keanu Taylor are playing with fire next week when a secret lusty liaison at the Arches is spied by one of the locals – but who has caught the couple out, and what will they do with the information?

On Monday 10 September, the pair are still at odds following their disagreement about what Keanu saw down at the canal the previous week. Whatever it was, Sharon really doesn’t want him blabbing about it and the lovers exchange some harsh words.

bbcjh

Catching up at the Arches, passion takes over the pair yet again and they start kissing, only for the moment to be interrupted by the sound of a slamming door. Somebody was watching them, but who?

The couple are set to spend the rest of next week attempting to keep a low profile – and their hands off each other – as they panic about what it was in the Square that saw the kiss.

Having already had a near miss with Phil’s daughter Louise who returned home from holiday unexpectedly while her stepmum was entertaining her toy boy, how long will it be before the affair is rumbled?

bbcjh

And the other big question is: what exactly did Keanu see at the canal that’s caused such friction?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

