“So, what’s the sitch?” The first trailer for Disney’s live-action Kim Possible film has arrived

Kim Possible is back! Disney Channel has dropped the first teaser for its upcoming live-action movie starring the Sadie Stanley as the formerly-animated action heroine and crime fighter.

In the brief clip, we get a taste of what’s to come as Kim utters her iconic line: “So what’s the sitch?”

The movie is based on the classic Disney Channel cartoon, which ran between 2002 and 2007 – but now it’s getting a live-action update courtesy of series creators Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley.

Kim Possible tells the story of a teenager balancing her normal life as a schoolgirl with the task of repeatedly saving the world.

The movie will also star Sean Giambrone as sidekick Ron Stoppable, Todd Stashwick as archnemesis Dr Drakken and Taylor Ortega as his henchwoman Shego. Kim’s mum Dr Ann Possible will be played by Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan.