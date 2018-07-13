Emmerdale: has Lachlan just killed con man Terry?

Emmerdale’s Lachlan White may have claimed another victim having gone after con man Terry to stop him exposing the fact he murdered his family.

In tonight’s episode, Friday 13 July, Lucky lingered at a funeral lying in wait for ‘Terry’, the fraudster who posed as the uncle of Gerry Roberts (who Lachlan also killed) only to steal money from Doug Potts and flee the village having learnt the wicked White was responsible for the car crash that bumped off mum Chrissie and grandfather Lawrence.

Learning twisted Terry makes a habit of conning grieving families by hanging around funeral services pretending to have known the deceased, incognito Lachlan watched his prey from the sidelines then followed him as he drove off – with that all-too-familiar murderous look in his eyes.

The next viewers saw, he was back at Wishing Well Cottage spinning a story to girlfriend Belle Dingle about how he’d been to view potential premises for their fledging Whingles business venture. Gullible Belle bought it, but after Lachlan promised his partner he’d do anything for her and that “we’ll have nothing to worry about any more,” the air of hidden menace – which Belle was somehow completely oblivious to – suggested he’d caught up with Terry and done something very drastic to keep him quiet.

Has he killed him? Threatened him? Locked him in a basement with a batch of ready meals, Pat Phelan style? There’s the distinct feeling Emmerdale will be eking this out for a bit longer, and with more potential murders on the horizon next week when Lachlan is tipped to possibly dispatch Liv Flaherty, Robert Sugden or Rebecca White, Terry’s fate is sure to be revealed at the most opportune moment as Lucky’s slaying spree continues…

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.