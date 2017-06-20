Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Three new housemates to join Big Brother – but only two will stay

Three new housemates to join Big Brother – but only two will stay

Three mystery contestants will join the Big Brother house on Tuesday as four current housemates go up for eviction

141024.0788739c-5578-4be0-96e7-6378ccc1d775

This series of Big Brother has had plenty of twists and turns – and the latest will see the contestants get a chance to pick two new housemates in what is basically an extended flatmate interview. 

Advertisement

Rylan Clark-Neal revealed on spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On the Side that three new housemates (two women, one man) will be entering the house on Tuesday. 

But to make things more competitive, they’ll have to fight for just two spaces.

At the end of their task, the current housemates will decide who they want to stay and who they’ll send straight back home again. 

141025.9543615a-dcef-41c1-95bb-b569d1ab4bc3

Things in the house are already emotional ahead of Thursday’s live eviction and with four housemates facing the boot again this week – Chanelle McCleary, Hannah Agboola, Joe Quaranta and Rebecca Jane – and Joe and Rebecca already at each other’s throats, the new contestants will land right in the thick of it…

Advertisement

Big Brother airs tonight (Tuesday) on Channel 5 at 10:30pm

Tags

All about Big Brother's Bit on the Side

Big Brother main image
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

140518.95f4ed9e-3563-4876-bacc-54929da98a17

Celebrities will be taking over the Big Brother house

140557.e8832abd-a8df-492a-9c94-382a37f50934

Big Brother’s Chanelle given formal warning after lashing out at Kieran during row

139754.c693c143-45b1-43f9-9fc3-84a1bbd882bb

Kayleigh Morris has been removed from the Big Brother house over violent threats

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more