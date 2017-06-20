Three mystery contestants will join the Big Brother house on Tuesday as four current housemates go up for eviction

This series of Big Brother has had plenty of twists and turns – and the latest will see the contestants get a chance to pick two new housemates in what is basically an extended flatmate interview.

Advertisement

Rylan Clark-Neal revealed on spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On the Side that three new housemates (two women, one man) will be entering the house on Tuesday.

But to make things more competitive, they’ll have to fight for just two spaces.

At the end of their task, the current housemates will decide who they want to stay and who they’ll send straight back home again.

Things in the house are already emotional ahead of Thursday’s live eviction and with four housemates facing the boot again this week – Chanelle McCleary, Hannah Agboola, Joe Quaranta and Rebecca Jane – and Joe and Rebecca already at each other’s throats, the new contestants will land right in the thick of it…

Advertisement

Big Brother airs tonight (Tuesday) on Channel 5 at 10:30pm