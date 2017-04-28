Emmerdale: Danny Miller on British Soap Awards hopes – “This has been my toughest year as an actor”

Danny Miller has spoken about his hopes of winning Best Actor at this year’s British Soap Awards. The Emmerdale star, who has won the category three times and also scooped Best Male Dramatic Performance last year, is humbled by the nomination on the long list for the 2017 ceremony.

Advertisement

Confessing what it would mean if he were to scoop the prize this year, Miller says: “It never stops being overwhelming, the fact the work is acknowledged. If I win again it would mean just as much as the first time – the fact people are making the effort to vote for you is amazing, and anybody getting up on that stage and accepting an award on behalf of Emmerdale is a bonus for all of us on the show.”

He also had praise for kind co-star Ryan Hawley who plays the other half of Robron, Robert Sugden. “It’s a shame Ryan’s not in the long list as well, he’s been amazing this year – not just with our stories but involved with other characters’ stories too.”

The Robron roller coaster has given Miller some truly challenging material in the last 12 months, as Aaron struggled to cope with his abusive father’s suicide in prison, then faced jail himself where he spiralled into self-harm and drug abuse. The actor even goes so far as to say it’s perhaps the toughest year he’s had from an acting point of view – and it’s hardly been plain sailing since he took on the role of Aaron nine years ago…

“I agree it’s been very tough. As I’ve got older I’ve attached myself a little bit more to it, maybe I’ve become more emotional with age I don’t know, but we’ve had some heavy stuff. This year has been a challenge but Ryan and I have both enjoyed it.”

So if he does win, where will he keep his award? Surely he’s got them all pride of place somewhere…

“My mum has them! She doesn’t necessarily put them on display but she keeps them knowing how useless I am and the amount of phones and stuff I’ve lost.

“My house is a bit of a tip at the minute so she’s probably doing me a favour by keeping hold of them!”

The British Soap Awards will be broadcast live on ITV on Saturday 3 June from The Lowry in Manchester.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.