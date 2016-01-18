Duchess of Cornwall to judge Radio 2’s 500 Words competition

Chris Evans' annual BBC short story writing contest will broadcast a live final from Shakespeare's Globe in London on 27th May

The Duchess of Cornwall is to be an honorary judge in this year’s 500 Words competition, Chris Evans has announced.

The Radio 2 Breakfast Show host’s short story writing competition, now in its sixth year, will culminate in a live final recorded at Shakespeare’s Globe in London on Friday 27th May.

The ceremony will tie in with the BBC’s celebration of Shakespeare, set to be unveiled by director-general Tony Hall later this week.

During the live breakfast show broadcast the winning stories will be read out by famous faces – previous narrators have included Benedict Cumberbatch, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Jeremy Irons – in front of ticket winners chosen from a ballot of every single child who enters the competition.

The Duchess of Cornwall, who hosted last year’s live final at St James’s Palace, will join fellow judges Malorie Blackman, Charlie Higson, Frank Cottrell Boyce and Francesca Simon. The judges will read all the shortlisted entries before deciding the 2016 winners.

“Myself and the whole 500 Words team at BBC Radio 2 are hugely proud and honoured to welcome The Duchess of Cornwall as an Honorary Judge for the competition,” said Chris Evans. “Does this mean Radio 2 is now ‘By Royal Appointment’? How exciting! And with the final taking place in the amazing surroundings of Shakespeare’s Globe, this will be a truly special year for the competition.”

Evans – whose Radio 2 show first launched the competition in 2011 – joined the Duchess of Cornwall in a special animation to promote this year’s contest.

The competition tasks children to come up with original works of fiction using no more than 500 words. There are two categories – 5-9 years and 10-13 years – and the deadline for entries is 7pm on Thursday 25th February.

This year a series of short films will be presented by the likes of Naomie Harris, Horrible Histories actor Ben Wilibond and Sheila Hancock providing inspiration, hints and tips for entrants, with the latter also fronting a Radio 2 documentary (18th February, 10-11pm) looking at the history of the competition.