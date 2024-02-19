Lycett's conversation with Lineker will touch upon - per the official release – the "now-legendary moment [Lineker] 'relieved' himself on the pitch in England's opening game of the 1990 World Cup in front of hundreds of millions of people, Gazza farting during team baths and more".

The podcast was meant to launch in November 2023, but was seemingly 'cancelled' in the wake of a public stunt devised by the comedian seemingly gone wrong. The stunt involved a giant inflatable toilet – dubbed the Turdis – 'accidentally' leaking fake sewage into Liverpool Docks.

The fallout led to Lycett announcing the podcast's cancellation, but it was all part of a plan to draw wider public attention to the spillage of sewage into UK waters by water companies.

Joe Lycett at the Turdcast podcast launch in Liverpool in November 2023. Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images

Speaking of the move, Lycett said: "This is a fake podcast that is now a real podcast but only for one episode so it is a real fake podcast. Does that make sense?"

Following on from his previous documentaries – including Joe Lycett vs the Oil Giant and the BAFTA-winning Joe Lycett vs David Beckham – this new special will see the comedian take on the UK's water companies, investigating the effect they have had on our waters.

Turdcast is now available on all podcast platforms. Joe Lycett vs Sewage airs on Tuesday 20th February on Channel 4 at 9pm.

