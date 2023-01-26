Doctor Who to release special story for International Women’s Day 2023

Jameson, who played companion Leela from 1877 until 1978, will write and star in The Eighth of March: A Ghost of Alchemy alongside Tom Baker, who’ll reprise his role as the Fourth Doctor.

In the audio adventure from Big Finish, Leela and the Fourth Doctor will meet renowned scientist Marie Curie (Holly Jackson Walters) on a trip to 1921 New York.

“But the time travellers are not the only people interested in the famous scientist,” Big Finish teases. “Sinister forces are gathering around her and the TARDIS crew will have to work their utmost to keep her safe on her historic journey through the United States.”

A Ghost of Alchemy will be the first story in The Eighth of March, a new boxset celebrating incredible Doctor Who heroines to be released on International Women’s Day, 8th March 2023.

“Marie Curie was just the most extraordinary and fascinating woman who saved many a life,” writer and star Jameson said. “She was also genuinely very shy and didn’t like crowds or public speaking. It was really hard to pare down to the story that we have now.”

The audio special also features the voices of Penelope Rawlins (Mrs. W. B. Meloney), Susan Penhaligon (Florence Harding), Harry Myers (President Harding), Akshaye Khanna (Dr Rushton) and Nicholas Farrell (Mr Browman).

Two stories will be available as a collector’s edition CD boxset and download for £19.999 or download only for £16.99, with the second story being announced soon.

Jameson last played Leela on screen in the 1993 Dimension in Time charity Doctor Who special alongside Sylvester McCoy, Colin Baker, Peter Davison, Tom Baker and Jon Pertwee.

However, she has voiced the role for many releases from Big Finish, beginning with Zagreus in 2003 and including spin-off series Gallifrey.

The Worlds of Doctor Who – The Eighth of March is available to pre-order from £16.99 at bigfinish.com. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

