Closing the show on Sunday, Blackburn told listeners: "You'll never find another laugh like mine.

"Forty-three years on BBC Local Radio and that's it, as far as I'm concerned.

"Thank you so much. I want to thank you very much indeed for listening to me over the years."

He continued: "It's been a pleasure being here, and I look forward to being with you in other places.

"Once again, thanks very much indeed for all the memories and all the lovely music. I hope you've enjoyed the music I've brought you on Sunday afternoons."

He concluded: "From me, Tony Blackburn, to BBC Local Radio - bye-bye."

Why is Tony Blackburn not presenting on BBC Local Radio anymore?

Blackburn announced earlier this year that he had decided to leave his Sunday show on BBC Radio Berkshire, BBC Radio Oxford and BBC Radio Solent to focus on other projects, including his work with BBC Radio 2.

"Hi there, just wanted to let you know that I have decided to end my @BBCLOCALRADIO Sunday afternoon show that goes out on @BBCBerkshire @BBCOxford @BBCRadioSolent and @BBCSounds," he wrote.

"My last show will be on March 24th. I have been a part of the Berkshire line up since 2012 and have loved doing the show bringing music from the 50’s up to the present day. I have loved the callers and the fun we’ve had."

He continued: "At some stage I might come back to BBC Local Radio but, for now, I’m going to focus on my @BBCRadio2 shows, Sounds Of The Sixties and the Golden Hour and my theatre tour which comes back in March."

What radio station is Tony Blackburn on now?

As detailed above, the broadcaster will continue to present Sounds of the 60s and Tony Blackburn's Golden Hour on BBC Radio 2.

Blackburn first found fame broadcasting on the pirate station Radio Caroline before joining the BBC.

In December, he announced he had quit his Soul on Sunday show after 40 years.

