In his final show today (Sunday 25th February), Norton bid farewell and said: "Just in case I don't get the chance, I just wanted to do some personal thank yous. I guess I have to thank Chris Evans first of all for creating this opportunity. I came in here about three and a half years ago, Chris was all gung ho that I come here and look, it happened!"

He thanked all the colleagues who he'd worked with on Virgin Radio over the years, including producers and regulars, adding: "Thanks to all the guests who have sat here and chatted to me, and entertained you over the years."

Norton continued: "It is a really lovely place to work here at the top of the tower. They've created such a kind of nice atmosphere and I've only had good times here for the last bit over three years – three years, two months is what I've done here.

"My final thank you has to be to you for listening and sharing your lives with us, we've loved hearing your messages, finding out what you've been up to, what you've liked, what you haven't liked, what's made you happy, what's made you sad over those years. It has been such a privilege to sit here and share your weekends with you for the last three years and two months."

While Norton is saying goodbye to his weekend slot of Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30am to 12:30pm, it seems as though this won't be the last we hear of him on Virgin Radio.

In his announcement on air yesterday, the presenter said: "I'll still be popping up on the station from time to time but my regular Saturday and Sundays, I'm stepping away."

It hasn't yet been confirmed in what capacity Norton may remain on the radio show or who will be replacing his slot but we do know Angela Scanlon will be stepping in for the next few weeks.

Of course, while Norton achieved great success with his Virgin Radio show, he is also best known for presenting The Graham Norton Show and interviewing different star-studded line-ups each week. This week, he was joined by Adrian Lester, Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Dua Lipa and Justin Timberlake.

