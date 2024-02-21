BBC Radio 1 star North, 34, will take over as the host of the show in April.

Kemp introduced North to the Capital Breakfast audience on Wednesday morning (21st February), saying: “You are going to absolutely love this, Jordan. I have so much faith in you mate.

“It’s hard leaving, it feels like your child, but you want it to go into good hands and I know with you it’s going to be just that. Everyone, send as much love as possible to Jordan.”

More like this

Former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! contestant North will also host Capital’s Summertime Ball in June.

Appearing on Capital Breakfast, North said: “I am beyond excited to be joining Global and to wake up the nation every morning on Capital – I can’t wait to start working with the amazing team here and get stuck in, to create the most fun and entertaining breakfast show.

“Getting to host Capital Breakfast has always been a dream of mine and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I simply couldn’t turn down.”

Roman Kemp. Getty

North broadcast his final drive-time show for Radio 1 alongside Vick Hope last week.

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing has been signed as his replacement and will take over at the helm of the show in March.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The news was announced by the BBC, with North’s employer paying tribute to the "amazing presenter" and his 10 years of service.

"Jordan has been an amazing presenter and a valued colleague at Radio 1, and I’m so proud of his journey with us," said Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, in a statement.

"He has always connected with the Radio 1 audience through his shows and projects, as witnessed by the huge amount of money raised for Comic Relief during his rowing trip from London to Burnley."

Read more:

Visit our TV Guide, Radio Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.