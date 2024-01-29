Rylan said: "I’m going to be off for a few weeks filming something very special, so the wonderful Paddy McGuinness is going to be keeping my lovely Radio 2 listeners entertained while I’m away. Over to you Paddy."

The presenter previously took a break from his show in September last year, to focus on being with his mother Linda after she suffered a bad fall that required surgery.

During that period, Scott Mills stepped in to take over the show.

Who is filling in for Rylan Clark on BBC Radio 2?

Paddy McGuinness. Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures UK

Comedian and presenter Paddy McGuinness is sitting in for Rylan, having previously done so for Vernon Kay on his Radio 2 morning show in November.

McGuinness said of taking over for Rylan: "I’m really excited to be taking over the reins of Rylan’s show and keeping his seat warm for four weeks. I can’t wait to bring the fun, and an endless supply of dad jokes, to Radio 2 every Saturday!"

Meanwhile, head of station for BBC Radio 2 Helen Thomas said: "Paddy did a great job presenting Ten To The Top for Vernon Kay whilst he took on his Ultra Ultramarathon Challenge for BBC Children In Need last year.

"He was warmly welcomed by the listeners so it's wonderful to welcome him back to Radio 2 to sit in for Rylan on Saturday afternoons for four weeks."

McGuinness first became known for his work with Peter Kay in series such as Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere, before presenting a number of major shows including Take Me Out, Top Gear, I Can See Your Voice and Question of Sport.

He is also known for his stand-up comedy shows, and for his work with Keith Lemon on series including Celebrity Juice.

When is Rylan Clark back on BBC Radio 2?

McGuinness will first be taking over for Rylan on Saturday 10th February, and he will be in place for four weeks.

This means that Rylan will next be heard back on the airwaves for his Radio 2 show from 3pm on Saturday 9th March 2024, a month after he departs.

