He said: "I had an idea only today of Brian getting Young Kenny to paint an enormous letter 'H' on the roof of the club so he can advertise they've got a helicopter pad. The chance of a helicopter ever landing is, of course, zero.

"As the years pass, I'm becoming more like Brian, but if Phoenix Nights rose again it'd have to be for something very special, maybe a film? Perhaps Brian could get visited by three ghosts. Now, wouldn't that be an idea?"

In the book, Kay also expressed an interest in revisiting Phoenix Nights' spin-off series Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere in a Christmas special, which would see them working as overly aggressive elves in a Santa's grotto.

A return for Phoenix Nights has long been mooted by Kay, who in 2017 told BBC Radio Manchester that he would "love to go back" to the show.

He said at the time: "In fact there’s a whole series three been written for about 15 years but so many things get in the way in life like touring and being a father. Real life continues and Car Share takes about a year to make and edit."

In 2019 Kay's co-star Paddy McGuinness also told the Daily Star that "there’s always talk about doing another one", but that the issue is "time" and "getting everyone together".

Phoenix Nights originally ran for two seasons from 2001 to 2002, and was about working men's club The Phoenix Club in Bolton.

Kay is currently performing on his comeback stand-up tour, which is called Better Late Than Never and is expected to run into 2025.

