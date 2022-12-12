Best known in recent years for the award-winning sitcom he created and starred in — Peter Kay's Car Share — Kay is now returning to his roots: stand-up comedy.

One month ago, Peter Kay announced seven more dates for his headline-making comeback tour, due to the unprecedented interest when the tour was revealed the week before.

Now, Kay has added a whole host of further dates, taking the tour – which is dubbed Better Late Than Never – well into 2025.

The tour is currently underway, having kicked off in Manchester for two evenings on Friday 2nd December and Saturday 3rd December, before making its way to Birmingham on the 17th December.

You might remember that, when presale tickets became available to Three+ and O2 Priority members, the app and website both crashed due to extremely high demand. As a result, seven new dates were added at Manchester's AO Arena.

But the demand didn't stop there, and brand new dates have just been announced in cities such as Glasgow, Nottingham, London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester.

Back in 2010, Kay set a Guinness World Record for the most successful stand-up comedy tour ever. Will he beat his own record? We have every reason to think so.

Speaking about his mammoth 110-date tour, the comedian said: "It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now."

Let's find out how you can get tickets to the brand new dates.

Buy Peter Kay tour tickets at Ticketmaster

The Better Late Than Never tour is currently making its way to Birmingham, where Kay will perform at the Birmingham Utilita Arena on Saturday 17th December.

The newly added UK dates are listed below:

Peter Kay UK tour: full list of UK venues

Want to know if Kay is playing in your city? And, more importantly, if there are tickets left? If so, check out this handy list of the complete arenas, and click on them to see if there are tickets available:

When do the new Peter Kay UK tour tickets go on sale?

Ticket's for Kay's comeback tour are currently on sale now! If previous releases are anything to go by, tickets will sell out fast (understatement of the century), so be speedy.

