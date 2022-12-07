The band, composed of vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante, start their world tour in California next year, before then heading to New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Mexico, Canada, America and finally Europe. The European dates begin in The Netherlands and end in Glasgow.

With The Roots and King Princess supporting, Red Hot Chili Peppers are ending their phenomenal 2023 world tour in London and Glasgow next July.

The Glasgow date is actually a rescheduled 2022 show which was postponed due to illness, and will now take place at Hampden Park. The London date will be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, home of the Premier League football club.

If you’re a fan of Red Hot Chili Peppers, you’ll know the band has had a turbulent time (to say the very least) since their formation in 1983. The original line-up was made up of Kiedis, Flea, guitarist Hillel Slovak and drummer Jack Irons. Following Slovak’s tragic death in 1988 and Irons's departure, Smith and Frusciante joined the band.

Frusciante left the Red Hot Chili Peppers at various points from 1989 to 2019 (when he rejoined — hopefully — for good). He was with the band for their first major commercial success - the 1991 album Blood Sugar Sex Magik - as well as their seventh album Californication, which sold 16 million copies worldwide, and the widely successful By the Way and Stadium Arcadium albums.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have produced singalong classics like Can’t Stop, Dani California, and Dark Necessities, as well as more emotional tracks like Scar Tissue, Under the Bridge, and Snow (Hey Oh), which have been the soundtrack to many a dramatic looking-out-the-car-window journey.

The Los Angeles band hold the records for the most number one singles (14), the most cumulative weeks at number one (85), and the most top 10 songs (25) on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have also won six Grammy Awards, have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as of this year. They’re kind of a big deal, you know!

Here’s how you can get tickets to see the band in London and Glasgow.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 tour: when are the UK shows?

The critically-acclaimed rock band is touring the world in support of the two albums they released in 2022: Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The 12th and 13th studio albums both reached number one.

The world tour will conclude in London and Glasgow in July 2023.

Red Hot Chili Peppers UK 2023 tour: when do tickets go on sale?

With smash-hit songs like By the Way, The Zephyr Song, Can’t Stop, and Give it Away, a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert is guaranteed to be a fantastic evening. Plus, the band is joined by support acts The Roots and King Princess.

Presale is happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 7th December), and it’s for eligible O2 Priority, Live Nation and Spotify customers.

General on sale goes live two days later, at 10am on Friday 9th December.

Buy Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets at Ticketmaster

