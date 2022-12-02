The initial ticket release took place last Friday and Duran Duran's huge fanbase showed their enthusiasm in droves. The demand was so high that the band and venue have announce another huge London performance so there's even more opportunity to see the band live.

Duran Duran have extended their blockbuster 2023 tour, scheduling another huge date at The O2 Arena in London. Our complete guide below tells you everything you need to know about when, where and how to get tickets.

The iconic new wave pop rockers were one of the defining bands of the British music scene in the 1980s and are still producing new music today. Their latest tour is titled Future Past, after their 2021 album of the same name. At the performances, fans can expect a mix of newer material and the classics that Duran Duran are known for.

Consisting of four 'core members' – lead singer Simon Le Bon, alongside bandmates Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor – the group formed in 1978 and rose to fame thanks to tracks like Girls on Film, Rio and Hungry Like the Wolf.

The band is also noted by movie fans for creating the title song of 1985 James Bond film A View to a Kill, and will star in a new documentary film, A Hollywood High, releasing on 18th December.

Now, for fans on this side of the pond, there are several opportunities to see them live in the UK and Ireland, with six huge shows scheduled for 2023. With tickets live now, here's everything you need to know.

Duran Duran UK 2023 tour: when are the UK shows?

Duran Duran perform live at the Hammersmith Odeon, 1982.

The band was originally scheduled to play five dates across the UK and Ireland next year. Now, another date at London's O2 Arena has been added:

Here is the newly announced date:

Here is the full list of UK dates and venues for 2023:

Duran Duran UK 2023 tour: when do tickets go on sale?

The general sale for the original dates began last Friday (25th November) at 10am.

The presale for the new 2nd May show at The O2 began at 10am on Wednesday 30th November for Duran Duran VIP Members, while a Ticketmaster presale begins at 10am on Thursday 1st December.

The general sale for the new O2 gig gets under way at 10am on Friday 2nd December. Use the link below to find the latest ticket availability.

How to get tickets to the Duran Duran UK 2023 tour

When it comes to getting tickets, joining a presale is the best way to guarantee getting your hands on some. However, if you've missed out on the presale then make sure you're on the Ticketmaster site nice and early on Friday, in order to bag a better place in the line and ultimately beat the Ticketmaster queue.

If you're looking forward to the show and want to listen to some of your favourite Duran Duran tracks beforehand, maybe you're looking for some great audio gear recommendations? Take a look at our best wireless earbuds page or — for more affordable options — our guide to the best budget wireless earbuds.

