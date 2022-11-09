Regardless of your ice skating ability, trying your hand on an ice rink is a fun activity, and something the whole family can get involved in.

What kind of ice skater are you? There’s the enthusiastic beginner who pulls themselves along by the handrail, secretly wishing they were young enough to ask for a penguin aid; the show-off who can’t resist whizzing up and down the rink; and the genuine ice skater who knows their toe loop from their Lutz - and who we’re infinitely jealous of.

London has no shortage of ice rinks. There’s some which are open all year round like Alexandra Palace’s Ice Rink and Streatham’s Ice Centre, and plenty which pop up at this time of the year, like Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland one and Hampton Court Palace Ice Rink. Plus, there’s a new kid on the skating block this winter: Battersea Power Station.

So channel your inner Torvill and Dean. The RadioTimes.com team have been scouring the web so you can find the best places to go ice skating in London this Christmastime.

Best ice rinks in London at a glance:

Best places to go ice skating in London 2022

Hampton Court Palace Ice Rink

Secure your ice skating boots and take in the magnificent Tudor palace, which was home to none other than Henry VIII, at Hampton Court Palace Ice Rink. It arguably has some of the best views in the whole of London, and the actual rink is huge, so there’s plenty of room to glide freely.

Buy Hampton Court Palace Ice Rink tickets from £14.50 at See Tickets

Glide at Battersea Power Station

Battersea Power Station

The much-anticipated redevelopment of the Grade II listed power station was completed this year, which means Battersea Power Station is now open to the public - and it has plenty of exciting things in store for us.

As well as restaurants, bars, a cinema and snazzy glass lift, there’s a brand-new ice rink. Enjoy views of the Thames as you make your way across three interconnecting rinks, which are adorned with twinkling lights and feature a giant 30ft Christmas tree.

Buy Glide at Battersea Power Station tickets from £12.65 at Ticketmaster

Ice Skating at Skylight Tobacco Dock

Fever

If you’re thinking of organising a festive date night, then ice skating at Skylight Tobacco Dock is a brilliant way to break the ice (we’ll show ourselves out…). This ice skating package for two includes a 45-minute session on Europe’s first rooftop rink, two main meals, and one bottle of wine to share.

Buy Ice Skating at Skylight Tobacco Dock tickets from £54 at Fever

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

Getty / Christopher Heil

If you think of ice skating in London, chances are your mind will first go to the iconic Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park. The annual festive event boasts the largest open air ice rink in the UK.

Buy Hyde Park Winter Wonderland tickets from £5 at See Tickets

Festive Skate at Ally Pally

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace’s ice rink is open all year round, but at Christmas, the venue goes the extra mile to transform it into a winter wonderland.

The Festive Skate sessions, which run from November 28th 2022 to January 8th 2023, include Christmas tunes and festive food and drink from the café, like mulled wine, Baileys hot chocolate and mince pies. Mmmmm!

Buy Festive Skate at Ally Pally tickets from £6.50 at Alexandra Palace

Have a go at making your own mince pies with Good Food’s unbelievably easy mince pie recipe.

Skate at Somerset House

Getty / Prisma by Dukas / Contributor

As well as the ice skating experience, Somerset House also offers Skate Lates with live DJs, Skate School lessons, food and drink, and a Skate Lounge with cocktails and champagne.

Buy Skate at Somerset House tickets from £7.50 at Somerset House

Queen's House Ice Rink

RMG

Set in the grounds of Royal Museums Greenwich, Queen’s House Ice Rink has fantastic views and is wonderfully lit-up for late night skates.

Buy Queen's House Ice Rink tickets from £10 at RMG

Ice Rink Canary Wharf

Getty / Paul Hackett / Contributor

With the unpredictable British weather, this ice rink is a safe choice as it has a roof! Skate underneath a giant mirror ball and Canary Wharf’s skyline, then head to the Off Piste Bar for a well-deserved bite.

Buy Ice Rink Canary Wharf tickets from £14.95 at Ice Rink Canary Wharf

Best ice rinks in the UK

Now for a couple of special mentions. They’re not in London, but that obviously doesn’t mean they aren’t as magical as the ones that are.

Royal Pavilion Ice Rink, Brighton

Getty / Chris Gorman / Contributor

If you’re celebrating Christmas in Brighton this year, then why not head over to the Royal Pavilion Ice Rink? This ice skating arena is powered entirely by green energy, and if you go in the evening, you’ll see it lit up in pinks and purples for a truly dazzling experience.

Buy Royal Pavilion Ice Rink tickets from £10 at See Tickets

Christmas at Warwick Castle

Warwick Castle

If our Christmas elves are correct, we’re led to believe that Warwick Castle’s ice rink is the only ice rink within castle grounds.

Find out more about Christmas at Warwick Castle

Buy Christmas at the Castle tickets at Warwick Castle Breaks

