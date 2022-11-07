There are so many Christmas attractions to try and it can be hard to know where to begin. Some of you might already have an idea of what you want to experience this year, whether that’s a Christmas market, a festive castle, a West End show or a live orchestra event, in which case, do we have some suggestions for you!

The RadioTimes.com team are something of festive connoisseurs. If there’s a winter wonderland, an ice rink or a Christmassy musical out there, we’ll sniff it out. And, of course, we’ll tell you, our Christmas-loving readers, about it.

But if you’re still unsure what ho-ho-holiday day out to try, the below options are guaranteed to spark some inspiration.

There’s plenty of Christmas days out across the UK, so if you’re planning on staying local this year, there will be something nearby. Or, if you fancy venturing into the capital, we have some events that will knock your slipper socks off.

So without further ado, here are the best Christmas days out the UK has to offer this year.

Before Christmas, there is of course Black Friday. Here are the best early Black Friday deals 2022.

Best Christmas days out at a glance

Best Christmas days out in the UK 2022

Christmas at Blenheim Palace, Woodstock

Ox in a Box

Known for its iconic festive themes, Christmas at Blenheim Palace is back for 2022 with a new theme: The Kingdom of the Snow Queen. Expect a sparkling winter wonderland inside the palace and a light trail throughout the gardens, as well as a Christmas market with food, drink, and craft traders.

Find out more about Christmas at Blenheim Palace.

Buy Christmas at Blenheim Palace tickets from £18 at See Tickets

The Snowman with Live Orchestra, London and Kent

ATG Tickets

You’ll probably know the classic tale of The Snowman: a boy builds a snowman in his garden and the snowman comes to life at the stroke of midnight. In this magical experience, you can watch the tale with a live orchestra.

Buy The Snowman with Live Orchestra tickets from £15 at ATG Tickets

Santa Sleepovers at LEGOLAND, Windsor

LEGOLAND Holidays

This festive activity is guaranteed to be a hit with the little ones. If you book a Santa Sleepover package, you’ll get entry to LEGOLAND at Christmas, seats on selected rides, an overnight stay and a yummy breakfast. Oh, and you’ll meet Santa.

Book a Santa Sleepover at LEGOLAND at LEGOLAND

Christmas at Castle Howard, York

YorkMix

Castle Howard is no stranger to a great theme. Last year it was Christmas in Narnia, and in 2022, it’s Into the Woods: A Fairytale Christmas. Expect installations and projections of classic fairytales throughout the gardens, a Storytelling Grotto in Castle Howard’s courtyard, and visit Father Christmas in the main house.

Buy Christmas at Castle Howard tickets from £14.24 at See Tickets

Thursford Christmas Spectacular, Norfolk

Thursford

This all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza will get even the most bah humbugs in the festive spirit. Now in its 45th year, the Thursford Christmas Spectacular promises plenty of variety acts with its 130 performers.

Find out more about the Thursford Christmas Spectacular.

Buy the Thursford Christmas Spectacular Alfa Travel package from £249 at Alfa Travel

Christmas at Kew, London

Kew Gardens / Richard Haughton

London’s Kew Gardens are spectacular at any time of year, but even more so at Christmastime. From November 16th 2022 to January 8th 2023, Kew Gardens will be lit up with colourful light trails and jewel-coloured trees, and you might even catch a glimpse of Santa.

Buy Christmas at Kew tickets from £21.50 at Kew

Christmas at Warwick Castle, Warwick

Warwick Castle

There’s a lot going on at Warwick Castle this Christmas: a food and drinks market, an ice rink, light trail, decorated castle walls, and a Santa Sleepover.

Find out more information about Christmas at Warwick Castle.

Buy Christmas at the Castle overnight stay from £33 at Warwick Castle Breaks

Buy Santa Sleepover for a family of four from £189 at Warwick Castle Breaks

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, London

Southbank Centre

Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol gets a country twist with a soundtrack written by none other than Dolly Parton. Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol will be at the Southbank Centre in London for just two months over Christmas, so it’s a good idea to snap up tickets soon.

Buy Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol tickets from £33 on Ticketmaster

Christmas at Belton, Lincolnshire

National Trust

From November 24th 2022 to January 1st 2023, Belton House near Grantham will transform into a winter wonderland. The light trail is back this winter, and it features over one million twinkling lights as well as seasonal sounds.

Buy Christmas at Belton tickets from £15 at See Tickets

Become a National Trust member at National Trust

Christmas at Alton Towers, Staffordshire

Alton Towers

Have a simply wonderful Christmastime at Alton Towers this winter. Choose between a Lightopia (Alton Towers' award-winning illuminated trail) ticket, a Lightopia and theme park pass, or a Santa Sleepover bundle which includes theme park and Lightopia access.

Buy Christmas at Alton Towers tickets from £15 at Alton Towers

The Holiday with Live Orchestra, London and Glasgow

BuzzFeed

It’s the Christmas classic everyone loves: Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz swap homes over the festive period and fall in love with local eligible bachelors. Now, you can experience the film with a live orchestra. The movie’s musical score was composed by award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, so you’re in for a real treat.

Find out more information about The Holiday with Live Orchestra

Buy The Holiday with Live Orchestra Glasgow tickets from £34.35 at Ticketmaster

Buy The Holiday with Live Orchestra London tickets from £35 at Ticketmaster

Christmas at Kenwood, London

Hampstead and Highgate Express

Head over to Hampstead Heath this winter and spend an hour or so walking through the magical light trail with a hot chocolate or mulled wine in hand.

Buy Christmas at Kenwood tickets from £22.50 at Fever

Disney’s Frozen The Musical, London

Johan Persson

Earlier this year, Theatre Royal Drury Lane reopened its doors after a huge refurbishment to restore the theatre back to its 1812 glory - and its first musical is Disney’s Frozen. This West End show is enjoyable for the whole family.

Buy Disney’s Frozen The Musical tickets from £30 at Ticketmaster

Dunham Massey, Manchester

National Trust

It’s the Fairytale of Greater Manchester. National Trust’s Dunham Massey is hosting a huge light trail through its spacious gardens. On the walk you’ll see giant baubles, a fire garden and Father Christmas, and you’ll get the chance to toast your own marshmallows.

Find out more about Christmas at Dunham Massey.

Buy Christmas at Dunham Massey tickets from £14.50 at See Tickets

