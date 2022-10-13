Attractions such as Kew Gardens and Wollaton Hall have transformed their landscapes into bright light spectacles, with Kew Gardens becoming London’s very own Northern Lights, and Wollaton Hall illuminating the whole of Nottingham with its winter wonderland.

In recent years, many places have taken the lyrics "A beautiful sight, we're happy tonight, walking in a winter wonderland" and made them a reality.

Another light show that would give the one in Deck the Halls a run for its money is Christmas at Dunham Massey.

From 18th November 2022 to 2nd January 2023, the gardens at the National Trust site are transformed into an illuminating trail with over a million twinkling bulbs. Festive music fills the air as you and your family and friends walk through the wonderland.

Tickets are available to Christmas at Dunham Massey for both National Trust members and non-members, and all proceeds fund conservation work at the site.

If previous years are anything to go by, Christmas at Dunham Massey will be as popular as Yule Log and custard. So here’s how you can bag tickets.

Buy Christmas at Dunham Massey tickets from £14.50 at See Tickets

What is Christmas at Dunham Massey?

The light trail is one of the best in the UK. See Tickets

It’s a Fairytale of Greater Manchester at Dunham Massey this year.

The Christmas light trail is perfect for the whole family, so whether you go with a group of friends, your little ones, or have a romantic stroll with your significant other (we’re sure there will be some mistletoe), you’re bound to have a fantastic time.

On the trail, you’ll discover sparkling light tunnels and see myriad lights reflected in the lakes. There’s also giant baubles and trees lit up like jewels, as well as a fire garden and illuminations, and you’ll catch a glimpse of Father Christmas if you're lucky.

There’s plenty of food and drink to enjoy on the trail, too, because it’s practically impossible to walk without warming yourself up with a hot chocolate or mulled wine, right? You can choose from street food vendors, and there’s the chance to toast your own marshmallows.

When is Christmas at Dunham Massey?

Christmas at Dunham Massey runs from Friday 18th November 2022 to Monday 2nd January 2023.

How long does it take to walk around Dunham Massey Christmas lights?

The light trail at Dunham Massey is a lengthy one. It’ll take you about an hour to 90 minutes to walk around the Christmas lights.

Christmas at Dunham Massey: how to get tickets

Tickets for Christmas at Dunham Massey are on sale right now at See Tickets. Adult tickets start from £22.50 and over threes are £14.50, with under threes going free.

There’s the option to purchase family of four and family of three tickets, as well as carer tickets and car parking. If you’re a National Trust member, you’re in luck! All National Trust members will receive free car parking this year. Simply select this at the time of booking, and remember to show your membership card on your chosen evening.

