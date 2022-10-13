With this shift in mood — from enjoying light nights to preparing to wrap up warm for festive activities — comes the need to plan and secure wintery ventures. We’ve already narrowed down the best UK Christmas markets and now, we’re on the lookout for more festivities - and we think we’ve discovered a great one…

We don’t know about you, but we’re ready for Christmas. The change in temperature and the darker nights have got us looking forward to Christmas lights and festive tunes.

If you’re looking for an experience to fulfil your winter wonderland fantasies, look no further than Thursford Christmas Spectacular.

This Christmas show is the biggest of its kind in Europe. It’s an extravaganza of non-stop singing, dancing, music, comedy and variety, with a cast of 130 performers.

It’s a fantastic experience for yourself and a group of friends or family.

2022 marks Thursford Christmas Spectacular’s 45th year of bringing us holly jolly cheer, so the show will no doubt be very popular this winter.

Luckily for you, Alfa Travel has your ticket to Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Plus, they’ve taken care of a few extras, like return travel to the show, breakfast and lunch, accommodation, and so on. Actually, Alfa Travel has taken care of everything. So, here’s how you can snap up tickets to the extravaganza.

What is Thursford Christmas Spectacular?

This all-singing, all-dancing variety show has attracted over 5.8 million holiday goers to date, and it’s the largest show of its kind in Europe.

As well as the Christmas show, there’s also Santa’s Grotto, shops, a playpark, restaurants and more, so while you’re waiting for the performance to begin, there’s plenty to keep you entertained.

Thursford Christmas Spectacular is held at — surprise, surprise — Thursford in Fakenham, which is near Norwich.

The 2022 show runs from the 8th November to 23rd December.

Coach trips to Thursford Christmas Spectacular

You won't run out of things to do here! Thursford

Rather than buying your travel, accommodation and Thursford Christmas Spectacular show tickets separately, why not save yourself the hassle and book a package? We have one that’s excellent value for money.

Alfa Travel offers tours from just £249 per person, with Thursford Christmas Spectacular show tickets included.

You can choose to stay in the New Beach hotel in Great Yarmouth or the Hotel de Paris in Cromer, both of which are seafront hotels and within driving distance from Thursford. You can choose between four or five day trips, and there are plenty of places the coach tours depart from: the North West, North East, South Mimms, Reading, the Midlands and Yorkshire.

What is included in the Thursford Christmas Spectacular Alfa Travel package?

When you book with Alfa Travel, they really do take care of everything for you. Here’s what’s included in the Thursford Christmas Spectacular Alfa Travel package:

Three or four nights dinner, room, and breakfast

Rooms with en-suite facilities

Tickets to Thursford Christmas Spectacular

Return coach travel from your joining point

Excursions

Two free lunches on the five day tours

Bucks Fizz with dinner on one evening

Festive menus and entertainment programme

No charge for local pick up points or seat reservations

Tickets and luggage labels included

Buy the Thursford Christmas Spectacular Alfa Travel package from £249 at Alfa Travel

