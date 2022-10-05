Catholic Fawkes and his fellow plotters had planned to assassinate the Protestant King James I. To celebrate that the King had survived, people lit bonfires around London then, months later, the day became an annual event of thanksgiving.

Remember, remember the fifth of November. This is the day that Guy Fawkes was arrested for plotting to blow up the House of Lords.

Nowadays, the day is less about remembering, remembering, and more about the bonfire and firework displays. And if there’s one thing the UK does well, it’s putting on a good show.

Across England, parks, stately homes and people’s back gardens will host firework displays and bonfires where fake Guy Fawkes may be burnt. In Lewes, you’ll find marches with torched effigies of famous (or infamous) people, Leeds and Kenilworth Castles are home of some of the best firework displays in the country, and LEGOLAND has a special bonfire event for the whole family.

So, whether you’re looking for a fireworks and bonfire display near you, or you’re hoping to travel a bit further afield this November, we have some terrific events in our round-up. Let’s check them out.

Best bonfire night events and firework displays at a glance

Best bonfire night events and firework displays to watch in 2022

LEGOLAND Fireworks Spectacular, Windsor

LEGOLAND. Windsor

From the 4th to 6th November, the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort is hosting an incredible fireworks display. The usual rides, live shows and attractions are on offer, plus a fireworks display that the whole family will love.

Buy LEGOLAND Fireworks Spectacular tickets from £30 at LEGOLAND

Guildford Lions Fireworks Fiesta, Guildford

Guildford Lions Fireworks Fiesta. Burpham Pages

Remember, remember the 5th of November - because that’s when Stoke Park’s Fireworks Fiesta is on!

As well as fireworks, there will be the tribute band Chasing Mumford and the covers band 21st Century Riot, which sings songs from Kings of Leon, Arctic Monkeys, Blur and lots more. There’s also hot food, a real ale marquee, and wine and gin bars.

Buy Guildford Lions Fireworks Fiesta tickets from £11 at See Tickets

Himley Bonfire and Fireworks, Dudley

Himley Bonfire And Fireworks. Birmingham

This year, Himley Hall is hosting an Around the World in 80 Days-themed firework display set to music. The event will also include a funfair, bonfire, and food from around the world.

Buy tickets to Himley Bonfire and Fireworks from £8.50 at See Tickets

The Gunpowder Plot: The Immersive Experience

The Gunpowder Plot. Yahoo Movies

In this immersive space in the Tower of London, you’ll be transported back to 1605 to try and put a stop to the gunpowder plot. You’ll unmask the figures behind the infamous plot, then attempt to escape the Tower, find a secret safehouse, and sneak away along the Thames. This experience uses a combination of VR and live actors, so it’s ultra-realistic.

Buy The Gunpowder Plot: The Immersive Experience tickets for £110 for two at Virgin Experience Days

Buy The Gunpowder Plot: The Immersive Experience tickets from £45 at Fever

LCCC Fireworks Evening, Leicester

LCCC Fireworks Evening. AllEvents.in

It had a sold-out post-pandemic comeback last year, and now this Leicester fireworks display is back and bigger than ever for 2022.

The Uptonsteel County Ground is hosting fireworks, light and laser displays, with plenty of rides and attractions to keep little ones entertained.

Buy LCCC Fireworks Evening tickets from £4.40 at See Tickets

Kenilworth Round Table Fireworks Spectacular, Warwickshire

Kenilworth Round Table Fireworks Spectacular. Radio Abbey

Enjoy this spectacular fireworks display right outside Kenilworth Castle.

Find out more about Kenilworth Round Table Fireworks Spectacular at Eventbrite

Musical Fireworks Displays at Wimbledon Park, London

Musical Fireworks Displays at Wimbledon Park. Tickets.co.uk

On Friday 4th November, Wimbledon Park is hosting two musical fireworks shows: a feel-good pop show for families and a Kings and Queens-themed show later on. Plus, enjoy delicious bites at the street food village and a funfair.

Buy Musical Fireworks Displays at Wimbledon Park tickets from £8.02 at See Tickets

Ally Pally’s Fireworks Festival, London

Ally Pally’s Fireworks Festival. London Cheapo

There’s plenty going on at Alexandra Palace this November, including the much-loved Fireworks Festival.

Set against incredible views of London, the festival includes a fireworks display, dancefloor with DJ Gok Wan, bonfire, German Bier Fest, film screenings of Shaun of the Dead and The Lego Movie, an Elvis Presley tribute act, ice disco and fire jugglers. Whew! We’re out of breath just writing all of that.

Buy Ally Pally’s Fireworks Festival tickets from £3.50 at See Tickets

Bonfire & Fireworks Night, Weston-under-Lizard

Bonfire and Fireworks Night at Weston Park. Weston Park

If you’re local to Weston Park, you’ll know what a fun evening the estate’s bonfire and fireworks night is! There’s a traditional funfair with rides like waltzers and a fun house, and in the centre is a giant fire. Like all good bonfire and fireworks displays, there’s tasty street food and local ale.

Buy Bonfire & Fireworks Night one car tickets from £31.50 at See Tickets

Hopetoun Fireworks & Bonfire Night — We Will Rock You, Scotland

Hopetoun Fireworks & Bonfire Night — We Will Rock You Edinburgh News

Hopetoun Fireworks & Bonfire Night is back with a bang (literally) for 2022. The We Will Rock You edition to the Scottish house’s bonfire event features fireworks, fairground rides, food and drink, bungee jumping and a bonfire.

Buy Hopetoun Fireworks & Bonfire Night — We Will Rock You tickets from £8.90 at Citizen Ticket

Lewes Bonfire Night Celebrations, East Sussex

Lewes Bonfire Night Celebrations. BBC

Lewes Bonfire Night Celebrations look like something out of a TV show and not like an event that would take place in real life - but it does!

Described as the "Glastonbury of setting fire to things", the Lewes celebrations see six societies parade with an array of effigies and costumes, before they march to bonfire sights and torch their models. Previous effigies include political figures Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Find out more information about Lewes Bonfire Night Celebrations at Lewes Bonfire Celebrations

Bonfire and fireworks at Chatsworth, Bakewell

Bonfire and fireworks at Chatsworth. Visit Nottinghamshire

If you haven’t been to Chatsworth house and gardens yet, you’re in for a treat. The historic estate has been passed down through 16 generations and scenes from Keira Knightley’s Pride and Prejudice were filmed there. In 2022, the estate welcomes back its annual bonfire and fireworks weekend.

There will be a brilliant bonfire, two spectacular fireworks displays with one of these specifically designed for youngsters, a hog roast, sweet treats and mulled wine to keep you toasty.

Find out more about the bonfire and fireworks at Chatsworth

When is Bonfire Night?

Bonfire Night is always on the 5th November (remember, remember), and bonfire celebrations usually happen on the closest weekend to that date.

Why do we celebrate Bonfire Night?

Back in 1605, the Catholic Guy Fawkes and his crew attempted to blow up the Houses of Parliament and the Protestant King James I on the night of 4th November. The plan failed, and Parliament declared 5th November a national day of thanksgiving.

The celebratory day, originally known as Guy Fawkes Day, first took place on 5th November 1606. Nowadays, it’s more commonly called Bonfire Night.

A lot of people ask if Bonfire Night is just a British thing, and like other weird traditions including Goose Fair, the answer is yes.

