Best Halloween projector: how to decorate your house this Halloween

Projecting a Halloween scene onto your house is not only an eye-popping tribute to the scary season, but it's also convenient. Once the festivities have passed, you won't be up a ladder taking down decorations - you can just switch off your projector and put it away.

Halloween is just around the corner, but are you ready to deck out your home in appropriately spooky style? Halloween projectors are a perfect way to do that.

The RadioTimes.com team are big fans of Halloween, so we've been hunting down the best decorative projectors. Handily enough, Halloween projectors can also be a very affordable way of decorating your home, so you can get in the seasonal spirit without breaking the bank. Prices start at around £20 for a small projector.

Read on for our top picks of the best Halloween projectors available today.

Best Halloween Projectors at a glance

Best Halloween Projectors to buy today

Eambrite Pumpkin Projector | £19.99 at Amazon

This simple device projects an array of spooky pumpkin faces on to any surface you see fit. It's a great way to add a dash of Halloween to your home or garden.

It's waterproof and can be used outdoors with a handy base that simply stakes into your lawn.

Eambrite Pumpkin Projector | £19.99 at Amazon

Indoor and outdoor seasonal lights Laser Decor UK | £16.89 on eBay

These lights work indoors or outdoors, projecting spooky Halloween images on to — or into — your home. It's a great way to decorate for the spookiest season of all.

They're versatile too, with a range of Christmas settings, and they're affordable at just £16.89 at time of writing.

Indoor and outdoor seasonal lights Laser Decor UK | £16.89 on eBay

DAQ HD projector | £139.99 £118.99 at Amazon

This is a slightly more up-market option which can be used for streaming Halloween films or animations of your own choosing. It can connect to Bluetooth and WiFi and flexibly project whatever you want.

The DAQ projector also offers full HD and more great features. It's discounted right now, too! Take a look at the link below.

DAQ HD projector | £139.99 £118.99 (save £21 or 15%) at Amazon

Philips NeoPix Easy NPX440 Mini Projector | £99.99 at Currys

This projector from Philips is another flexible option, capable of projecting films or any Halloween graphics you can lay your hands on.

It's under £100 now and comes from a trusted and well-loved audio-visual brand in Philips.

Philips NeoPix Easy NPX440 Mini Projector | £99.99 at Currys

Halloween Projector | £40.99 at Amazon

This compact projector offers 12 different films it can project on your wall, covering both Christmas and Halloween. It's a great option for seasonal decorating.

At just £40.99 it's also one of the more affordable items on this list.

Halloween Projector | £40.99 at Amazon

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section.

Advertisement

Want a handset for an older relative? Read our guide to the best smartphone for older people. And why not sign up for our tech newsletter?