Fans are sure to flock from around the country — and indeed the world — for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour as it's the last chance to see a musical legend on the road. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to grab tickets and see Elton live.

Since announcing the UK tour, tickets have sold like hot cakes thanks to the star's iconic status and the wide appeal of his music. Best known for hits like Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man and Crocodile Rock, he rose to fame following the release of his first hit single, Your Song, in 1970

Since then, he's released hit after hit and bagged five Grammys, a Tony award, an Oscar for his work on The Lion King and, remarkably, a knighthood.

Instantly recognisable for his pop-rock stylings, memorable lyrics and — most recently — for the film retelling of his life, Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton, John is an icon of British music and culture. Now, the addition of new tour dates is providing another chance to bag tickets and see him perform live.

Read on for our full guide on when, where and how to get tickets to see Elton John live on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. It's the final chance to see a legendary British performer.

When is Elton John's UK tour?

Elton John appears on Top of the Pops in 1972.

The tour starts in April 2023 at London's iconic O2 Arena and continues until mid June. The newly added dates are 30th May at the O2 and 8th June at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham.

The new tour dates are listed below. Unfortunately, tickets for the other shows are already more-or-less sold out. Some may become available via resale and you can check individual shows using the last of the three links below.

When do Elton John UK tour tickets go on sale?

The artist presale and O2 Priority presales for the two new dates are live right now and will run until 9am on Friday morning for those eligible.

Then, on Friday morning at 10am, the general sale begins on Ticketmaster.

How to get tickets to Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road UK 2023 tour

We'd recommend getting onto the Ticketmaster site 15-30 minutes before that 10am general sale starts. This gives you a better chance of bagging a place in the queue and being able to get face value tickets.

For more tips and tricks, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

It's well worth trying to get ahead of the rush too as these general sale tickets will be much, much more affordable than any resale tickets that become available via third parties later. It's common for tickets to end up on third party sites at highly inflated prices nearer the time, but getting your spot in the queue this Friday will help to avoid paying over the odds.

