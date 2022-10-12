The group has re-united with Tom DeLonge and is set to depart on a blockbuster tour, with new single Edging arriving this Friday. Now back together, the trio — Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker — is also planning on producing a new album.

Irreverent pop-punk icons Blink-182 are re-uniting for a huge world tour, and they're headed to the UK with shows planned at some of the country's best venues. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to get tickets.

Best known for tracks like All The Small Things, I Miss You, What's My Age Again and First Date, the group is renowned for their unusual lyrical stylings and inimitable pop-punk energy. They're a definitive band for the genre.

News of the reunion is a huge coup for fans, as the group hasn't recorded new material together for around 10 years. Now, following the huge announcement that they're back together and set to tour the world, there's a chance for UK fans to grab tickets and see Blink-182 live and in the flesh right here in the UK and Ireland.

Read on for our complete guide to getting your tickets.

When is the Blink 182 UK tour?

Blink 182 UK tour: when do tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets are available right now at Ticketmaster, and there are various presales taking place: an artist presale, an O2 Priority presale and various venue presales. If you're eligible for one of these, you can grab tickets today using the link below.

Otherwise, you'll need to wait for the general sale on Monday at 10am.

Blink 182 UK tour: how to get tickets

If you're waiting for the general sale, we recommend getting onto the Ticketmaster site ahead of that 10am start time. This will give you the best chance of being ahead of the rush and beating the Ticketmaster queue.

These tickets are sure to be in high demand and there's already a real buzz about the tour online, so making an effort to get in the queue early, or gain access to a presale, is the best way to get yourself tickets.

