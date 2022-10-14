The World Heritage site has bore witness to over 300 years of history, from the 18th century to the birth of Winston Churchill (in the palace itself) to today. It houses one of Europe’s best collections of portraits, and there’s over 2,000 acres of gardens to enjoy.

Dubbed the Glastonbury of Christmas lights, Blenheim Palace’s yearly themed Christmas event is one of the best in the UK - and if you’re unfamiliar with Blenheim Palace, its rich history makes it fascinating regardless of whether the palace’s halls are decked for Christmas.

The Woodstock palace has also featured in blockbuster movies like Mission Impossible, Harry Potter, Cinderella, and Gulliver's Travels, and fans of the smash hit TV series Downton Abbey will recognise Blenheim Palace from a few scenes, too.

Although we may be biased — we’re big Christmas fans on the RadioTimes.com team — we think Blenheim Palace is even better during the festive season.

Christmas at Blenheim Palace is the perfect activity to make memories with your family. Each year, the palace follows a different theme. Previous ones have included Alice in the Palace and Cinderella, and this year the theme is The Kingdom of the Snow Queen.

It’s an immersive experience like no other, and here’s how you can pick up tickets before they sell out.

What is Christmas at Blenheim Palace?

Located in Woodstock in Oxfordshire, Blenheim Palace has a lot going on this Christmas, from a snowy winter wonderland inside the palace and an illuminated trail through the gardens, to a Christmas market and plenty of food and drink.

The Christmas market has a whole host of craft traders set up in the Great Court, and you’re bound to find some great Christmas presents there (or ones to keep for yourself…).

What is the Christmas at Blenheim Palace theme 2022?

When we say Blenheim Palace really goes to town with its decorations, we’re not exaggerating.

The Blenheim Palace 2022 theme is The Kingdom of the Snow Queen. Inside, you’ll find the Land of Snowflakes which is decorated as a frosty forest, and the Kingdom of Ice which has giant, sparkling crystals.

How long is the Christmas trail at Blenheim Palace?

As well as the palace and market, there’s a light trail. The Christmas light trail takes approximately 90 minutes to walk, so stock up on some food and drink before you embark on it!

Christmas at Blenheim Palace: how to get tickets

Tickets for Christmas at Blenheim Palace are on sale right now at See Tickets.

There are a few ticket options for Christmas at Blenheim Palace: tickets for the Illuminated Trail, The Kingdom of the Snow Queen, a Combined Ticket, and VIP Illuminated Trail, as well as Christmas parking and Christmas market parking options. The Christmas market is free to enter.

The Illuminated Trail tickets start at £25 for an adult, and £18 for over threes. The Kingdom of the Snow Queen tickets start from £32 for an adult, and £18.50 for over threes. While the Combined Ticket combines the price of the two, there’s no discount, unfortunately.

If you fancy going to Blenheim Palace before Christmas, then why not treat yourself and a loved one to a visit and lunch with a Virgin Experience Days package? After exploring the palace, you can have lunch in the nearby Grade II listed The Crown.

Buy a Visit to Blenheim Palace and Lunch at The Crown in Woodstock for Two for £108 at Virgin Experience Days

