The medieval castle, originally built by William the Conqueror in 1068, has plenty of events taking place throughout the year, like the Falconer’s Quest, a bird show featuring bald eagles, vultures, and sea eagles, The Trebuchet Show and The Sword in the Stone Show, both of which are jousting spectacles. There is also Ghosts Alive and The Castle Dungeon, the latter of which takes inspiration from the live action experience of The London Dungeon.

Warwick Castle sure knows how to put on a display.

In 2001, Warwick Castle was named one of Britain’s top 10 historic houses and monuments, and was recognised as Britain’s best castle by the Good Britain Guide in 2003 — did you know they gave out awards to castles? Us neither!

Basically, Warwick Castle is a fantastic day out at any time of the year - but at Christmas, it’s even more magical.

Visit the castle, which is adorned with decorations, and walk through the grounds where you’ll find plenty of food and drinks places plus stalls with festive gifts to buy. There’s also an ice rink, that we’re led to believe is the only ice rink within castle grounds, and a light trail.

The family-favourite Light Trail is back for 2022! So, grab your little ones on a starry, starry night and explore the festively lit up gardens.

There’s lots going on at Warwick Castle this Christmas, including all of the above and a Santa Sleepover, too. We’ve assembled a list of everything taking place this festive season and its prices, so it’s all in one neat place for you — like a perfectly wrapped gift.

Buy Christmas at the Castle overnight stay from £33 at Warwick Castle Breaks

Buy Santa Sleepover for a family of four from £189 at Warwick Castle Breaks

You might’ve seen Christmas at Warwick Castle on Channel 4, but if you missed it, you can watch it on demand. For more great British television, here are the best BritBox offers for October.

What is Christmas at Warwick Castle?

Unlike other festive events, Christmas at Warwick Castle isn’t just one thing, such as a market; there are lots of things for the whole family to enjoy!

You can explore the castle and the grounds for free, and there’s an additional charge if you’d like to test your skating skills on the ice rink or discover the Light Trail.

For an unforgettable Christmas experience, there’s also the option to stay over at Warwick Castle.

Christmas at the Castle, which starts at just £33 per person, will get you a pass to Christmas at Warwick Castle, an overnight stay at a nearby hotel and breakfast.

Or, you can upgrade to stay in the actual castle grounds! Choose from an overnight kip at the Knight’s Village or Tower Suites, and you’ll also get two day access to Christmas at Warwick Castle, evening entertainment in the Knight’s Village and free car parking.

Not too dissimilar to Centre Parcs, Warwick Castle has semi-detached wooden lodges, hidden behind trees. And that’s not all - Warwick Castle also hosts Santa Sleepovers.

Santa Sleepovers at Warwick Castle

The Santa Sleepover at Warwick Castle’s Knight’s Village and Tower Suites will be an unforgettable experience for your little ones.

Like with the Christmas at Warwick Castle package, you’ll get an overnight stay within the castle grounds, two day access to the festivities at Warwick Castle, breakfast, evening entertainment, and free car parking, plus an "elf wake up call" where Santa’s elves visit you in your lodge armed with a present for your little one, and Stories with Santa.

Christmas at Warwick Castle: how to get tickets

Tickets for Christmas at Warwick Castle are on sale right now at Warwick Castle Breaks.

As we’ve mentioned, there are a few ticketing options depending on what you and your family fancy doing on the day. Warwick Castle Breaks have handily broken the different passes down on the website: there’s access to the castle and grounds, the ice rink and Light Trail are available at an additional fee, then, of course, there’s the Christmas at the Castle and Santa Sleepover overnight stays.

