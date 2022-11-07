We're here to reassure you that Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is absolutely without horror, and shares stories of our favourite characters that are familiar to us.

Since Winnie the Pooh hit the public domain this year, there's been a couple of unusual (to say the very least) retellings of our favourite cuddly bear. The characters from A A Milne's 1926 book, Winnie the Pooh, are free to use, which explains the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey slasher movie we'll be subject to at the beginning of next year.

Set deep in Hundred Acre Wood, we follow Christopher Robin and his friends Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Roo, Tigger and more, in exciting new stories.

The stage adaptation features life-size puppets, and if you've seen musicals such as The Lion King, you'll know how impressive and immersive puppets can be in a show.

Accompanying the life-size puppets and new stories is an original score by Nate Edmondson, featuring some of the award-winning songs written by the Sherman Brothers for the original animated feature. These include The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers which we've had in our heads since writing this, and now we're sure you do, too!

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation opened at New York's Theatre Row last year and broke box office records for the largest advance.

Now, the musical is coming to the UK where it will premiere at London's Riverside Studios in Hammersmith before touring the rest of the UK and Ireland. Jake Bazel will play the character of Winnie the Pooh, who also performed the role on Broadway. Here's how you can get tickets.

The musical will officially open at Riverside Studios in West London on March 26th 2023, and will then tour the UK and Ireland until September this year. Here's the list of dates and venues you can currently purchase seats for:

More tickets are set to be announced and as soon as they are, you can count on us to update you.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation — when do tickets go on sale?

We imagine tickets for Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation will be as popular as bees to honey, so here's how you can snap up tickets as quickly as possible.

Tickets for Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation went on sale this morning (Monday 7th November) at 10am.

Buy tickets for Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation from £17.50 at ATG Tickets

