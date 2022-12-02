The Canadian singer and songwriter’s highly anticipated 2023 tour has just gotten even bigger, with the Queen of Me North American and Europe tour now visiting 48 cities across 54 dates, with 10 of the dates being in the UK and Ireland. A third date has been added to Glasgow, and a brand-new arena - Leeds First Direct Arena - is now also included on the bill.

Man, we feel like getting Shania Twain tickets for her Queen of Me tour!

The Queen of Me tour is the first time Shania Twain fans will get to see her perform on tour in nearly five years, following her Las Vegas residency. As the best-selling female artist in country music, that’s a lot of fans eagerly awaiting the return of the Queen of Country.

Despite a disappointing debut album, Twain bounced back like the country music icon we know her to be now and released her second studio album, The Woman in Me, which sold over 20 million copies worldwide, and earned her a Grammy Award.

Twain’s third studio album, Come On Over, gained her the most widespread success as it produced 12 singles, including That Don’t Impress Me Much, Man! I Feel Like a Woman!, and You’re Still the One. The 1997 release became the best-selling studio album by a female act in any genre, and with iconic lines like "OK, so you're Brad Pitt. That don't impress me much," we’re not surprised!

Now, Twain is about to embark on her Queen of Me tour in support of her latest album, which will grace our ears in February 2023.

With two new tour dates being added in Glasgow and Leeds, it’s an exciting time to be a Shania Twain fan in the UK. Let’s take a look at how you can get tickets.

Buy Shania Twain UK and Ireland tour tickets

The five time Grammy Award winning artist has added an extra date in Glasgow on 14th September 2023, and Twain will be concluding the tour with a new date at Leeds First Direct Arena on 28th September 2023.

Check out the full list of dates and venues below.

Tickets for Twain’s Queen of Me tour have been on sale for a little while at Ticketmaster, and that includes every date besides the 14th September date and the 28th September date, as these have been recently added.

But great news, the two new tour dates are on sale right now, having gone live at 10am today (Friday 2nd December).

Head over to Ticketmaster to secure tickets for the country music icon’s tour - and if you’re concerned about missing out on seats, be sure to read up on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Shania Twain UK and Ireland tour tickets

