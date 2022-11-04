12 contestants have served sickening looks and energetic performances, spilled the tea in the Werk Room, and given us plenty of laughs along the way.

The search for the UK's next drag superstar has been a dramatic one this season, but would we expect anything less from RuPaul’s Drag Race ? We’ve had nail-biting lip syncs, a shock exit from contestant Baby, a painful (to say the very least) Snatch Game, plus huge celebrity judges like Spice Girls' Mel B, singer FKA Twigs, and Dame Joanna Lumley.

We’re now getting closer to finding out the UK’s next drag superstar, but if your favourite contestant has already sashayed away — we miss you, Sminty Drop — then here’s how you can see them perform again.

The entire cast of season 4 are going on tour. You can expect to see fan favourite Black Peppa, comedy queen Danny Beard, and Manchester’s Sminty Drop, plus Baby, Cheddar Gorgeous, Copper Topp, Dakota Schiffer, Jonbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, and Starlet in an 18-date extravaganza.

Speaking about the tour, the director of theatre touring Ben Hatton said: "We are delighted to be presenting our third live tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. It is a show that is outrageous and exciting in equal measures and audiences just absolutely love it. Get ready for a completely laugh out loud evening of no holds barred entertainment!"

Here’s how you can bag tickets for the Official RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series Four Tour.

With the season 2 tour featuring Bimini Bon Boulash pole dancing on stage and an intergalactic performance from Tayce, we’re giddy with anticipation for what this Drag Race UK tour could bring.

The 18-date tour starts in Plymouth and ends in Bristol, visiting a whole host of cities in between. Find out if the Official RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series Four Tour is coming to your hometown next spring:

Official RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series Four Tour: when do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Official RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series Four Tour are on sale right now, having gone on sale at 10am this morning (Friday 4th November).

If you’re worried about missing out on tickets, we’ve put together a handy guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Good luck!

