When Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – a horror movie about A A Milne’s teddy bear embarking on a twisted rampage – was first announced back in May 2022, it was met with disbelief.

Now, a trailer has landed, making clear that the innocent childhood icon's first foray into slasher movies is even darker than expected.

Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and starring Maria Taylor, Amber Doig-Thorne and Danielle Scott, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey follows Piglet and Pooh as they embark on a twisted rampage after being abandoned by their friend, Christopher Robin.

While A A Milne's original Winnie-the Pooh stories entered the public domain in January 2022, Disney retains exclusive use of their interpretations of the teddy bear and his friends, meaning Waterfield had to change certain elements such as cladding Piglet in black and donning Pooh Bear in a lumberjack suit in the movie.

"We’ve tried to be extremely careful," Waterfield told Variety. "We knew there was this line between that, and we knew what their copyright was and what they’ve done. So we did as much as we could to make sure [the film] was only based on the 1926 version of it."

Another challenge Waterfield faced was balancing the line between horror and comedy. "When you try and do a film like this, and it’s a really wacky concept, it’s very easy to go down a route where nothing is scary and it’s just really ridiculous and really, like, stupid," he added. "And we wanted to go between the two.”

So, when can you see the chaotic new horror movie? Read on for everything you need to know about Pooh Bear's foray into slasher films.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey release date speculation

An official release date is yet to be announced, but the wait shouldn't be too long, given that filming wrapped back in May 2022 and that, at the time, Waterfield expressed his desire to speed up post production processes.

"Because of all the press and stuff, we’re just going to start expediting the edit and getting it through post production as fast as we can," he told Variety. "But also, making sure it’s still good. It’s gonna be a high priority."

Waterfield also disclosed to the publication that the film was shot in 10 days in England, near Ashdown Forest, which was the inspiration for Milne’s imaginary Hundred Acre Wood in the original Winnie the Pooh stories.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey trailer

A new trailer (above) has landed, showing Pooh and Piglet on a rampage in Hundred Acre Wood.

They're seen enacting all sorts of horrifying acts, including attacking a woman in a jacuzzi, stealing a girl's eye and... gorging on honey.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey cast

Nikolai Leon (Exit, Demonic Christmas Tree) will portray the role of Christopher Robin.

Meanwhile, Craig David Dowsett (Plague Pits) will be lurking behind the mask of Winnie the Pooh, and Chris Cordell (I Killed Soloman Reid) will take on the Piglet role.

The main cast list is as follows:

Nikolai Leon as Christopher Robin

Craig David Dowsett as Winnie the Pooh

Chris Chris Cordell as Piglet

Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice

Maria Taylor as Maria

Danielle Ronald as Zoe

May Kelly as Tina

Natasha Tosini as Lara

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey plot

The plot appears to be as follows: after Christopher Robin outgrows his childhood toys and leaves Hundred Acre Wood to embark on adulthood, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet grow resentful in his absence, feasting on forest animals for sustenance and attacking a group of women in a holiday home while they plot their revenge.

When Christopher Robin finally returns, well, without giving too much away, bloodshed ensues.

